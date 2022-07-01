QA Mentor Established a New Strategic Staffing and Recruitment Division in New Zealand

QA Mentor has established a new strategic Staffing and Recruitment division from a separate New Zealand based entity – Qualitas Limited. It will operate under the umbrella of QA Mentor, Inc. and concentrate on identifying highly skilled Quality Assurance and Information Technology talents and serving our clients and customers across New Zealand and Australia.

QA Mentor has established a new strategic Staffing and Recruitment division from a separate New Zealand based entity – Qualitas Limited. It will operate under the umbrella of QA Mentor, Inc. and concentrate on identifying highly skilled Quality Assurance and Information Technology talents and serving our clients and customers across New Zealand and Australia. This strategic move will allow Qualitas Limited to become one stop shop to identify best in class QA and IT Professionals across multiple technologies and industries for short-term, long-term, contract-to-hire, full time placements, temporary, part time opportunities as well as offering offshore testing services through our Indian and Ukrainian divisions.

"We are very excited to expand our operations in New Zealand and Australia with strategic concentration around Staffing and Recruitment services", said Ruslan Desyatnikov, Founder & CEO of QA Mentor, Inc. "We are thrilled to have multiple existing clients already requesting us to fill some onsite positions in New Zealand region and we are looking forward to accelerated expansion with aggressive placement targets".

About QA Mentor

QA Mentor is multi-awards winning a CMMI Level 3, appraised, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000-1 certified leading software testing company headquartered in New York. With 312 global QA resources in 12 different countries offering more than 30 QA Testing Services and covering all time zones, QA Mentor is a global leader in Software Quality Assurance and Testing space.

Serving 427 clients from Fortune 500 to start ups in 28 countries, QA Mentor supports applications in 9 different industries. With unique products propositions from a crowdsourcing platform with a pool of 12,000 crowdsourced testers to a test management platform, unique and economical services offerings and QA education from e-learning and corporate training, QA Mentor continues its growth, expansion and footprint around the globe.

