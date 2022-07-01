As Hong Kong celebrates the 25th anniversary of its return to China, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited the Xiqu Centre in the city's West Kowloon Cultural District on June 30th.

CGTN America releases "Hong Kong, an East-West culture bridge"

Hong Kong is more than an international business and financial center — it is an open and diverse place blending Chinese and Western cultures, and it has always been nurtured and nourished by Chinese culture.

As Hong Kong celebrates the 25th anniversary of its return to China, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited the Xiqu Centre in the city's West Kowloon Cultural District on June 30th.

July 1st marks the anniversary. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrived in Hong Kong by train in the afternoon of June 30th to attend the celebrations and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region the following day.

Stretching across 40 hectares of reclaimed land, the West Kowloon Cultural District is one of the largest cultural projects in the world, blending art, education, open space and entertainment facilities. Xiqu Centre, one of the district's first major cultural facilities, offers the opportunity to "explore and learn about Chinese cultural heritage and the different regional forms of Xiqu," said its website.

During the visit, Peng Liyuan learned about the West Kowloon Cultural District's planning and latest developments, as well as its work in preserving and promoting Cantonese opera and traditional Chinese theater. She also watched a rehearsal of Cantonese Opera excerpts by the Tea House Rising Stars Troupe at its Tea House.

Thanks to the support from China's central government, Cantonese Opera was successfully inscribed onto the UNESCO's representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2009 as a world intangible cultural heritage item.

The HKSAR government has been in collaboration with the community in the protection, transmission and promotion of Cantonese Opera and other intangible cultural heritage items.

President Xi has said Hong Kong can carry forward its traditional culture, play its role as a platform facilitating Chinese and Western cultural exchanges, and promote cultural exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese mainland.

The Hong Kong SAR is encouraged to develop into an international hub for cultural exchanges in China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

