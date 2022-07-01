Central Florida Bonding Launches Newest Safety Article in Anticipation of the July 4th Holiday Weekend

Orlando, FL Bail Bonds Agency Offers Ways to Stay Safe During the Upcoming Independence Day Celebrations

Central Florida Bonding announces their newest article entitled "Don't let a sobriety checkpoint ruin your July Fourth Fun." This Orlando, Florida bail bonds agency encourages everyone to be safe while celebrating the Fourth of July.

Hadi Khouri, owner of Central Florida Bonding, states, "The July 4th holiday celebrations almost always include spending time in the sun with family and friends often with alcohol and other celebratory items. Don't let that fun get you caught at a sobriety checkpoint whether you are on the water or the road."

Central Florida Bonding offers these tips when you are celebrating on the road or in the water:



Be mindful of the speed limits on the side of the road and those posted on a waterway

Obey all traffic laws

Drink responsibly

If you've imbibed in anything that impairs your judgement do not operate a motor vehicle or boat

If you've had anything to drink do not take your boat out on the water with a minor on board

Be open to new things but do not partake in risky behaviors such as buying or using drugs

These tips and more can be accessed online at: https://cfborlando.com/july-4th-tips/

Khouri adds, "people need to follow the law every day even while celebrating major holidays with friends and family. In most of the United States, the July 4 holiday is hot and it is easy to underestimate how much the heat can impact how quickly alcohol hits you which could lead to a DUI or a BUI charge. If you or a family member does end up in jail, then please give us a call at 407-841-3646 to start the bail bond process."

Central Florida Bonding has bailed clients out of jail for numerous charges such as DUI, BUI, boating while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, road rage, identity theft, and more. To start the bail bond process, please call 407-841-3646. Central Florida Bonding is licensed to post bail throughout the state of Florida and with affiliated agencies across the United States.

A bail bond agent is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days of the year. All of the bail bond agents at Central Florida Bonding are experienced, knowledgeable and licensed. They are ready to assist with paperwork, can explain the ins and outs of the bail bond process, and can answer questions regarding the criminal justice system.

This Orlando bail bond agency serves all of Central Florida including Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, and Lake Counties. Defendants have benefited from the expertise of Central Florida Bonding since 1979. Khouri states, "We have been helping Central Floridians for many years. We can help you too! Please rely on our experience and expertise to guide you through this stressful experience."

Central Florida Bonding is located in the Cox Plaza at 2911 39th Street, Suite 300, in Orlando, Florida. To learn more about this bail bond agency, visit online at https://cfborlando.com/, or call 407-841-3646.

