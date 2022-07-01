Ozzy Baldwin's Newest Collaboration Creation React Nation Celebrates 14 Episodes

Ozzy Baldwin has come together with other top digital influencers for a new clips series on YouTube and Facebook called React Nation. Ozzy Baldwin is a rising star on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok along with being an entrepreneur. After many successful ventures for his Menace Marketing LLC, Ozzy has now taken a focus on bring his creative forces to the digital world of YouTube. Today we celebrate the 14th episode of React Nation with inside look into Ozzy Baldwin's life so far.

React Nation is the creative child of three brilliant minds coming together, Leonard Firestone, Kyle Treadwell and Ozzy Baldwin. Leonard Firestone with his already established following of 600k followers, Kyle Treadwell of NovaWave Records with millions of plays, and Ozzy Baldwin, the owner of Menace Marketing LLC. React Nation is a clip show focused on comedy and modern age social media content with our trio of superstars reacting to each one.

Today we have an in-depth article about Ozzy Baldwin to celebrate the launch of there 14th Episode dropping July 1st, 2022. Ozzy Baldwin is a rising star on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok along with being an entrepreneur. After many successful ventures for his Menace Marketing LLC, Ozzy has now taken a focus on bring his creative forces to the digital world of YouTube but lets start from the beginning.

Ozzy Baldwin was born Sept. 5th 1993, in Overland Park, Kansas as Austin G. Baldwin, but later got his nickname Ozzy from his babysitter and it stuck. His dad was a salesman and his mom stayed at home to watch over him and his brother, Parker. Not all was perfect at home and as times got tough, his family moved around from Kansas City, Missouri to Nashville, Tennessee to Olathe, Oklahoma.

Ozzy's parents divorced, his mother moved him and his brother back to Siloam Springs, Arkansas to be with their grandparents. Moving from the big city to the country was a drastic change for him and adjusting to his new surroundings took time. Ozzy flourished in school and arts growing up but when adolescence faded and teenage fever showed up, he ran into emotional turmoil in the form of bipolar type 2 and major anxiety disorders.

After multiple medication attempts and a misdiagnosis as depression disorder, resulting in a manic episode, he was put in a mental health ward at the age of 16. Ozzy relocated to Bentonville, Arkansas to move in with his dad shortly after being released from the mental health ward. It was there where he would meet his life-long friend David Altman at a battle of the bands show.

Ozzy attended Bentonville High School for 3 years and graduated from Siloam Springs High School after moving back in with his mom for his senior year. He would drop out of college after one semester at Southwest Missouri State University. His career was slow to start, but he began rapping under the artist name OG Ozzy after moving back to Bentonville.

Ozzy found himself wanting more than simply making music and working at a local sports bar. He was able to leverage his existing theatre skills to secure a spot on the last tour of "Kenny Rogers Presents the Toy Shoppe" with Kelly Junkermann and the late Alan Thicke. Returning home from tour inspired Ozzy to pursue a career in entertainment, he continued his rap journey with David Altman as his manager and cohort. After his single "4000mg" hit 100k streams on Spotify and his YouTube video hit 50k views, Ozzy decided to found his own social media marketing and brand development company, Menace Marketing L.L.C.

It was at this time that Ozzy met Leonard Firestone who became a friend and business associate. After Leonard's meteoric rise to fame on TikTok and Facebook, Ozzy helped to further develop Leonard's vision for Just One Media Group. Ozzy is now developing animations and social media content while continuing this Journey. He then met Kyle Treadwell of NovaWave Records and the trio then hit it off after a trip to Las Vegas to talk to Kyle about his Frat Bears NFT project.

After finding lots of common ground and understanding, the trio then formed YouTube's newest show React Nation. Ozzy then took up the time out of his busy schedule to orchestrate episode recordings, long edit times and uploads. Leaving the rest of the team free to find breakout content.

React Nation came out swinging using advanced SEO skills of Ozzy and Kyle, along with Leonard's charisma and content picking abilities. The series is starting to blossom as followers and subscribers of all three flock to see exclusive content dropped on the show. Newest episodes drop on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week.

Ozzy is currently working on more episodes with the team of React Nation to create one of the biggest clips shows on the web. Let's Celebrate their 14th episode and keep an eye on Ozzy Baldwin's next collocative project.

