Lighthouse Health & Wellness Announces Acquisition of Academy Hour

Lighthouse Health & Wellness is excited to announce that it has acquired Academy Hour, in a move that will further support the health and wellness of first responders nationwide.

Lighthouse Health & Wellness is excited to announce that it has acquired Academy Hour, in a move that will further support the health and wellness of first responders nationwide.

COMBINING FORCES FOR PUBLIC SAFETY'S GOOD

The merging of Academy Hour and Lighthouse Health & Wellness (H&W) strengthens and expands the impact of each organization's mission. Academy Hour's training programs are renowned and respected within the first responder community and will introduce a wealth of resources to Lighthouse H&W offerings. Conversely, the Lighthouse H&W platform will provide additional exposure and opportunities for the growth of Academy Hour's training and programming. This acquisition will further Lighthouse's declared mission to foster the discovery, development and distribution of health and wellness tools, information and initiatives that address the unique challenges faced by first responders and those who support them. Amy Morgan, MSC, founder of Academy Hour, will be joining Lighthouse Health & Wellness as Vice President of Education.

ACADEMY HOUR: TRAINING, CERTIFICATION, AND MORE

Academy Hour's mission is to provide valid, practical, relevant, and supportive mental health education which will help Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders gain resiliency, longevity, and overall well-being, on- and off-the-job. Through the Academy Hour First Responder training catalog, the Certified First Responder Counselor clinician training & certification program, the Certified Peer Support Leader & Teammates programs, the Academy Hour Certified Instructor and train-the-trainer programs, and many other online and on-site training programs, Academy Hour strives to serve public safety personnel so that they are more able to serve the public and live safe, healthy lives.

LIGHTHOUSE HEALTH & WELLNESS: ACCESS TO CONFIDENTIAL, CULTURALLY COMPETENT WELLNESS RESOURCES

Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation dedicated to ensuring that all public safety agencies have the ability to provide their employees and those that support them with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness information. At the foundation of Lighthouse H&W's efforts is the Lighthouse Core program, consisting of free access to the Lighthouse Health & Wellness library and a no-cost custom mobile application tailored specifically to the needs of each participating agency. The wellness library includes content covering a number of topics including personal wellness, mental health, physical fitness, financial fitness, substance use and addiction, self-assessments, training, therapist-finder, chaplain connection and more.

Growth and Expansion Supported by FirstNet®, Built with AT&T

This acquisition is one of many exciting initiatives on the horizon for Lighthouse H&W, as the organization's recent collaboration with FirstNet®, Built with AT&T has provided additional resources and growth opportunities. FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government. It is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community.

"Academy Hour's merger with Lighthouse Health & Wellness creates a strong partnership between public safety health & wellness technology and mental health education & training. Both organizations have strong missions to provide resources to First Responders at no cost, and this acquisition helps to further that mission. I'm proud to continue developing Academy Hour training, now as part of the Lighthouse Health & Wellness team." – Amy Morgan, Founder, Academy Hour.

"We are thrilled to welcome Academy Hour and Amy Morgan to the Lighthouse Health & Wellness family. Amy has done amazing work supporting First Responders and we are excited for her to lead the way as we expand into the educational side of First Responder wellness." – Joe Ramirez, Founder and Director of Lighthouse Health & Wellness.

More Information About Lighthouse Health & Wellness: Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with a mandated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the United States can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness accomplishes this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting-edge health and wellness information and resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness was formed through parent company Apex Mobile's work in creating mobile and app-based communications for law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the US. For more information about Lighthouse Health & Wellness and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to lighthousehw.org.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/lighthouse_health_wellness_announces_acquisition_of_academy_hour/prweb18755334.htm