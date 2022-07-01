Greenberg Traurig's Naomi G. Beer Named National Law Journal's Employment Law Trailblazer

Naomi G. Beer, co-chair of the Global Labor & Employment Practice of law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named a 2022 Employment Law Trailblazer by the National Law Journal.
DENVER (PRWEB) July 01, 2022
Naomi G. Beer, co-chair of the Global Labor & Employment Practice of law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named a 2022 Employment Law Trailblazer by the National Law Journal.
The Employment Law Trailblazer list is a National Law Journal special supplement highlighting professionals impacting employment law. Beer was selected for her defense of high profile litigation matters for several Fortune 50 companies and for leading the firm's effort to help clients navigate legal issues arising throughout the pandemic.
Beer is an experienced litigator who focuses her practice on managing complex engagements. She has over 25 years of experience advising clients on all aspects of complex, class action, and multi-district litigation and has served as national counsel for clients faced with related proceedings in multiple jurisdictions and forums. Beer also frequently counsels clients faced with complex problems with a focus on risk mitigation and resolving issues and works with public and privately held clients involved in the retail, restaurant, energy, and manufacturing industries. She has been listed by Lawdragon 500 as a leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyer.
About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
