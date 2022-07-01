Greenberg Traurig's Naomi G. Beer Named National Law Journal's Employment Law Trailblazer

Naomi G. Beer, co-chair of the Global Labor & Employment Practice of law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named a 2022 Employment Law Trailblazer by the National Law Journal.

The Employment Law Trailblazer list is a National Law Journal special supplement highlighting professionals impacting employment law. Beer was selected for her defense of high profile litigation matters for several Fortune 50 companies and for leading the firm's effort to help clients navigate legal issues arising throughout the pandemic.

Beer is an experienced litigator who focuses her practice on managing complex engagements. She has over 25 years of experience advising clients on all aspects of complex, class action, and multi-district litigation and has served as national counsel for clients faced with related proceedings in multiple jurisdictions and forums. Beer also frequently counsels clients faced with complex problems with a focus on risk mitigation and resolving issues and works with public and privately held clients involved in the retail, restaurant, energy, and manufacturing industries. She has been listed by Lawdragon 500 as a leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyer.

