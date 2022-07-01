PropTech Unicorn PLACE Hires Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Emiliano Delucia and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Abby Powell bring essential technology and product marketing expertise to the expanding PLACE platform

PLACE, the industry's only all-in-one technology and business services platform powering the top 20% of real estate agents regardless of brokerage, announced today the hiring of a Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Emiliano Delucia, and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Abby Powell. Both Delucia and Powell have extensive backgrounds in technology product development and B2C marketing strategy, respectively. The two will play a pivotal role in scaling PLACE's already successful real estate technology and business services platform and its suite of real estate technology products, including Brivity.

"Emiliano has experience as a tech leader for Red Ventures, where he ran some of the biggest consumer online brands in the world, like Bankrate.com. This is exactly what PLACE needs to further our vision of becoming ‘the' technology platform for agents and consumers alike," PLACE Co-Founder Ben Kinney said. "Abby's experience leading iconic brands like Dr Pepper will help us cement PLACE as a household name."

"Partnering with Emiliano and Abby is a win for the entire PLACE family," said PLACE Co-Founder Chris Saurez. "Their skills are necessary to execute our internal strategies designed to help our partners scale while developing consumer-facing initiatives that deliver on our promise to make homeownership easier."

As CTO, Delucia will help guide PLACE through pivotal growth phases of its proprietary technology. Prior to PLACE, Delucia served as the Executive Vice President and Head of Technology and Engineering at Red Ventures, directing tech for the Financial Services Division. He brings more than two decades of experience delivering scalable software applications for both startups and legacy corporations, such as Halliburton.

"I joined PLACE for the unique opportunity to help shape the future of technology for the only all-in-one real estate technology and business services platform," Delucia explained. "It's exciting to help real estate professionals run more profitable and efficient businesses while also significantly impacting how consumers buy, sell, and own homes."

Powell joins PLACE from Keurig Dr Pepper, where she most recently led the marketing efforts for iconic brands like Dr Pepper, Crush, and Schweppes, as well as strategic initiatives and marketing planning for the beverage portfolio. Prior to Keurig Dr. Pepper, she served as the VP of Marketing for Reckitt and in numerous leadership roles at PepsiCo, leading marketing and innovation for many of the household brands, including Lay's, Doritos, Finish detergent, and French's mustard. Powell's ability to strategize and execute go-to market strategies will allow PLACE to grow its roster of top-producing partners and drive new brand initiatives that attract both agents and consumers searching for simplified real estate solutions.

"I was immediately attracted to PLACE because of its distinctive role in the market and the true value provided to both the real estate agent and the consumer," said Powell. "I look forward to telling the PLACE brand story and am excited to join such a talented team that is building tools and technology to simplify homeownership."

Founded in 2019, PLACE has already made a name for itself in real estate, start-up and prop tech circles. In late 2021, PLACE closed its Series A round led by Goldman Sachs for $100 million resulting in a $1 billion valuation. The organization continues to grow with over 130 PLACE partner teams and 584 employees.

About PLACE

PLACE, the industry's only fully integrated technology and business services platform, powers high-performing real estate agents and their teams to become more efficient, increase profitability, and provide superior customer value. For more information, please visit place.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

