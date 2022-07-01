QuickStart Learning, Inc. Highlights Success as the Exclusive Training Partner for the LAPD, IT Bureau

QuickStart has provided the Los Angeles Police Department with a top-quality training product, cost-effective training to help save thousands of taxpayer dollars, and continues to deliver exclusive customer service to ensure successful LAPD employee training and a positive return on the department's investment.

QuickStart has successfully operated a strong business relationship with the Los Angeles Police Department, by meeting key needs of the department through the Master Subscription product: cost-effectiveness, quality product, ability to track and manage learning, and exclusive customer service.

Since 2015, the LAPD has used QuickStart for IT training in Microsoft, Cisco, ITIL, CompTIA, and other technical training. LAPD's Information Technology Division (ITD) implements technology for the Department and is responsible for technology-related initiatives, all computer hardware, select software systems, network support, systems access, cybersecurity, and the Department's main IT service/help desk.

Javier Macias, Police Sergeant II, IT Bureau Training Coordinator of LAPD explains, "The Master Subscriptions save us thousands of taxpayer dollars in training costs each year, and also allow our employees to receive their training quickly, instead of having to go through the approval and purchasing process each time [they need new training]."

What is the Master Subscription plan?

The program is designed to help corporate and government agencies keep their workforce up to date in IT products and practices in an economical and efficient way. This effective training option consists of 180+ virtual instructor-led courses, 700+ self-paced courses, and 2,000+ Microsoft Learn self-paced courses. The system also provides a personalized learning path and can allow individuals and their managers to track training progress from the beginning all the way to completion.

The QuickStart Master Subscription plan provides exclusive customer support in the following ways to ensure customer success: new subscriber orientation, tracking of employee participation, a monthly guaranteed-to-run course list that is distributed to subscribers, and periodic usage, review, and feedback meetings with return-on-investment results.

The support provided by QuickStart ensures the success of Master Subscription customers and has been largely beneficial to the business relationship with the LAPD. Javier Macias elaborates, "Our QuickStart Customer Success Manager sends us the latest class offerings every month so our employees are reminded of the subscription that we have access to and can easily register for attending necessary training."

In summary, QuickStart is proud to have been able to provide the Los Angeles Police Department with cost-effective training to help save thousands of taxpayer dollars, as well as a top-quality training product with multiple options and continues to give exclusive customer service to ensure successful employee training and a positive return-on-investment.

Javier Macias, Police Sergeant II, IT Bureau Training Coordinator of LAPD adds, "One of the reasons that we stay with QuickStart is the relationship. The communication, always having someone to update us about new features, staying on top of our training needs, sharing updates, and appreciating us as a valued customer".

