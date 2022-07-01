Italian Wine Podcast smashes 3 million listens & 1000+ Episodes!

The popular wine podcast, the Italian Wine Podcast, achieved another significant milestone earlier this week as it surpassed three million listens…but there is more! IWP also surpassed 1000 episodes which is significant.

The Italian Wine Podcast (IWP) was launched in 2017 and amassed 23,000 listens in its first year. Since then the show has enjoyed spectacular growth, especially during the pandemic, when audio media really exploded around the globe. Earlier this week IWP reached three million listens and this is expected to grow. IWP uses SoundCloud as its aggregation platform, it counts the total number of times a podcast has been played on SoundCloud.com, through its embedded player, its mobile apps for iOS and Android, and its API. Listens also include streams and downloads via RSS feed. The show now airs 7 days a week, 365 days a year and features some of the best known voices in the international wine community. The listener numbers are a testament to the variety of content as well as the loyalty of its listenership base.

Stevie Kim, Founder of the Italian Wine Podcast, said: "After a rather slow but steady start, the Italian Wine Podcast is now enjoying exponential growth, with two of our three million listens coming in in the last 12 months alone. With over a third of Americans tuning in to podcasts on a regular basis, podcasting has become a crucial medium for communicating with the international wine community. With a thousand episodes behind us and plenty more exciting new content to come, the Italian Wine Podcast is a fantastic free resource for wine lovers across the world".

Joy Livingston, Producer of the Italian Wine Podcast, said: "Reaching three million listens is a really remarkable milestone, only achieved thanks to the commitment and passion of all those involved in the project. Our eclectic team of hosts provide high quality and entertaining content every day of the week, bringing together some of the best-known personalities in the Italian wine community and beyond. The success of the Italian Wine Podcast also owes a lot to our global community of listeners, whose constant engagement and encouragement keeps the show fresh and relevant."

Since inception, the podcast has been publishing regularly, and because of this, it recently officially hit the 1000 episode mark; ‘officially' because it had already hit that mark months earlier, but for a long period of time, certain episodes were not all numbered. This speaks to the trial and error process, common to all podcasts, however, it is all part and parcel, the creative process is never a smooth one, but worth the effort, especially in weeks such as this one!

The Italian Wine Podcast is in the running for an award, the Best Podcast Listening Platform through The Podcast Awards, The People's Choice. Listener nominations are from July 1 to the 31st so IWP has been busy trying to let the wine world know in the hopes loyal listeners will take a few moments to vote in the categories: People's Choice Award, and Podcast Listening Platform. Winning an award would validate much of the hard work that has gone into 3million listens and 1000+ episodes.

About: The Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp (encompassing books, maps, and videos, bringing together a global community of wine, food, and travel), Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts almost 1,000 recorded episodes with a growing online following of over 3 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from info@italianwinepodcast.com. Cin Cin!

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/italian_wine_podcast_smashes_3_million_listens_1000_episodes/prweb18771573.htm