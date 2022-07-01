The Sneddon Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Ranked #1 Small Team by Dollar Volume in the State of Connecticut

Team is additionally named William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's top-producing team company-wide

William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty announced today that The Sneddon Team of the firm's New Canaan brokerage has once again been named as the #1 Small Team in the state of Connecticut by sales volume by the 2022 REAL Trends "America's Best" list.

The Sneddon Team, led by Jaime and Kendall Sneddon and including team members Ashley Howell Petraska and Haley Bise, generated an impressive $142,229,250 in dollar volume.

The Sneddon Team is consistently ranked each year by REAL Trends as one of the top-producing teams in the state of Connecticut based on closed sales volume. In addition, this year the Sneddon Team was named William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's top-producing team company-wide, and Jaime and Kendall Sneddon each ranked #1 and #10 (respectively) as individual agents in dollar volume company- wide. Both continued to hold Diamond Award status, the highest agent award given out by the company.

"America's Best" ranked agents are among the top 1.49% of 1.6 million licensed Realtors® nationwide. "The fact that this team ranked so highly in this already exclusive list is both astonishing and a testament to the exceptional service these agents provide to their clients every day. Proud is an understatement," said Melissa Riley, Sales Manager for the firm's New Canaan brokerage.

REAL Trends, one of the most trusted sources of news, analysis and information in residential real estate, partnered with real estate training company Tom Ferry International to release this year's ranking of top performing agents and teams in each state.

The full list of "America's Best" agents can be viewed online here.

Founded in 1949, William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $7 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 27 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,000 offices throughout 79 countries and territories on six continents.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_sneddon_team_of_william_pitt_sothebys_international_realty_ranked_1_small_team_by_dollar_volume_in_the_state_of_connecticut/prweb18771463.htm