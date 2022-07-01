PetMeds® To Keep Pets Hydrated With "Water You Up To This Summer" Giveaway

In the summer heat, cats and dogs are at greater risk of dehydration. To help pet parents keep their four-legged family members quenched, PetMeds is giving away summer prize packs to 3 lucky winners.

With summer officially in full swing, many pet parents are spending more time outdoors with their pets. Just like people, pets need to drink more water in hot weather to stay cool. Dogs pant when they're hot, and their body cools down as moisture evaporates from their tongue. Cats cope with the heat by grooming more often. These processes cause them to lose body fluids when they're overheated even though they do not sweat.

During cooler months, cats and dogs need to drink between one-half and one ounce of water per pound of body weight each day. In the summer, they may need two or even three times more water to stay hydrated.

On hot days spent outdoors, pet parents should stop periodically to check for signs of dehydration, which include pale, sticky gums, a rapid heart rate, and loss of skin elasticity, which can be tested by gently tenting the skin at the nape of the neck. If the skin does not bounce back once released, the pet may be dehydrated.

Dehydration in pets can lead to digestive issues, urinary tract problems, and even heat stroke. It's important to offer pets water before they show signs of dehydration to keep them healthy and comfortable in the summer.

Cats and dogs should have constant access to cool, fresh water. Their bowl should be washed and refilled daily. On road trips or during outdoor activities, they should be offered water every hour or two.

"Dogs and cats don't always drink enough water even if it's available to them," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "They also need moisture in their diet, which pet parents can provide by soaking kibble in water or switching to canned food."

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/petmeds_to_keep_pets_hydrated_with_water_you_up_to_this_summer_giveaway/prweb18755845.htm