CSIA Awards Vertech 2022 Integrator of the Year

The Control System Integrators Association named Vertech the 2022 Integrator of the Year at the annual CSIA Executive Conference.
PHOENIX (PRWEB) July 01, 2022
Vertech is proud to announce that we have received the 2022 Integrator of the Year Award by CSIA. This award recognizes Vertech's commitment to advancing our industry by designing innovative industrial automation solutions that improve productivity and are a joy to use.
President Titus Crabb founded Vertech 18 years ago with the vision to build a team that does masterful work while treating each other with dignity and respect. He commented, "We have attracted an amazing, talented team of people that believe in that vision. We love what we do, and we love that we can inspire each other to grow professionally and personally."
But rather than talk more about Vertech, he had a few encouraging words to fellow integrators. "What we do as integration companies is world-changing! ... The increased standard of living, longer life expectancy, and reduced suffering of humans in this world has been monumental thanks in large part to technological advancement. Companies like ours enable these improvements, and the advancements we will help bring to life in the years to come will have a massive positive impact in our world."
The team at Vertech is thankful for the support and guidance of organizations like CSIA that support integrators in this work. Ashley Buckmaster, Director of Finance and Administration, said, "CSIA has been a great guide to the continuous improvement of Vertech's best practices... With the guidance that CSIA provides, our procedures have continued to get stronger and more well-documented. The practices that we have adopted from CSIA have helped us grow in a strategic and structured fashion."
Clyde Pace, Director of Project Management agreed, "I'm very grateful to CSIA for their commitment and education on the fundamentals of running a successful business in our industry."
With this in mind, integrators can make an even greater difference beyond providing excellent, reliable technology to solve today's problems. Vertech's President stated, "It occurred to me recently that... the lasting impact Vertech will make is not our control systems. Our mission is the positive influence we have on the lives of the people we work with including our employees, our clients, our vendor partners, and their families... I encourage you to continue embracing that responsibility in your organizations and leave a positive impact on this world that will never require an upgrade."
We would like to thank CSIA for this recognition, and we look forward to continuing to work together to advance the control system integration industry.
CSIA is a not-for-profit, global trade association that seeks to advance the industry of control system integration. CSIA helps members improve their business skills, provides a forum to share industry expertise, and promotes the benefits of hiring a certified control system integrator. CSIA has more than 500 member companies in 35 countries and hosts the Industrial Automation Exchange.
