Star Tribune names Emergent Software a 2022 Top 200 Workplace

Emergent Software has been named one of the Top 200 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune.
EDINA, Minn. (PRWEB) July 01, 2022
Emergent Software has been named one of the Top 200 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. A complete list of those selected is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces2022 and will also be published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 19.
Produced by the same team that compiles the 31-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 79,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.
The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.
Emergent Software was ranked 20 on the small company list.
Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, "The companies in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies."
…………………………………
To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 4,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses. -Michael J. Klingensmith
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/7/prweb18766940.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.