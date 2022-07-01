S.B. Marketing Inc. Named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

The Google Premier Partners Program recognizes the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States each year. S.B. Marketing Inc. ("SB"), a leader in digital marketing, is proud to announce they've attained this status for 2022.

"We are excited to be acknowledged as a Google Premier Partner. What an incredible accomplishment for our 15th anniversary," says Brendon Schenecker, Founder of SB. "We strive for exceptional service and exceptional results for each of our clients and are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts on their behalf. Obtaining Google Premier Partner status will allow us to better serve each of our clients and we look forward to being a part of their continued success."

The Google Premier Partner Program has undergone significant changes for 2022. More stringent requirements are in place focusing on three main categories: certification, ad performance, and ad spend. Additionally, specific factors are evaluated to attain rank in the top 3% of Google Partners. Client growth, client retention, product diversification, and annual ad spend all contribute to a company's ranking.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online." - Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing.

About SB

SB offers a completely customizable approach to meet the specific needs of a business. Thanks to SB's 15 years of digital marketing experience and the SB Portal CRM, clients have access to various tools to grow their business and connect with their customers. Combined, these services allow clients to take full advantage of the new leads acquired from online advertising while offering a complete digital marketing solution for businesses of all sizes.

Known for their collaborative work style and creativity, SB has helped over 100 businesses generate over $1 billion in additional revenue.

As a Google Premier Partner, SB has additional access to product betas, advanced educational opportunities, dedicated 24/7 account support, as well as other benefits.

Schedule a Discovery Call with SB for a free marketing evaluation. Please visit sbmarketinginc.com for more details.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/7/prweb18769578.htm