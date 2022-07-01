The Magen Group Partners With Side in Probity Real Estate, a Firm Named for Its Integrity and Reputation

The Magen Group today announced Probity Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands.

The Magen Group today announced Probity Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands. The alliance will ensure that Probity Real Estate, a collaborative, high-tech firm that serves Silicon Valley, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

Probity Real Estate founder Mike Magen has been a leader in Silicon Valley real estate since 2012. His local market knowledge and focus on providing innovative property solutions have earned him a business mostly composed of referral and repeat clients. In 2021 alone, his transaction volume exceeded $46 million.

Magen named the Probity Real Estate after his team's integrity and reputation. The team offers buyers and sellers expertise in buying, selling, and investing, including more complex transactions like 1031 exchanges and relocations. It aims to create a full-service real estate experience, taking care of each step of the real estate journey so clients can focus on making smart decisions for their future. Probity Real Estate specializes in Santa Clara, Alameda, and San Mateo Counties.

"At Probity Real Estate, trust, integrity, and respect are at the core of all our actions," Magen said. "We are not just agents — we are our clients' friends for life."

Partnering with Side will ensure Probity Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Probity Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Probity Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"Our collaboration with Side connects us to world-class tech, business management, and support," Magen said. "That means we have more time to focus on providing high-quality, customized service to help people achieve their goals."

About Probity Real Estate

At Probity Real Estate, premier service is grounded in the principles of trust, respect, and integrity. Since 2012, the team has helped hundreds of people achieve their goals in Silicon Valley's competitive market. Clients have the personal attention of an experienced agent, as well as the combined knowledge and experience of the diverse Probity Real Estate team, which works together to achieve successful outcomes in every transaction. Probity Real Estate is headquartered in San Jose, California. To learn more, visit probityrealestateca.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_magen_group_partners_with_side_in_probity_real_estate_a_firm_named_for_its_integrity_and_reputation/prweb18764954.htm