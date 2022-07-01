Customers near the Kingston area in New York now offer express car buying features.

Volkswagen of Kingston makes buying a new car as easy as buying an iPhone via the express checkout program offered. Customers can save time with the express store and buy their new car online with instant upfront pricing, all available from the comfort of their homes.

Receive the home delivery of the vehicle you choose within 60 miles of the dealership through an easy and hassle-free process. A sales consultant from the dealership would be available to answer questions at every step of the process. Once the customer has selected the model they like and unlocked the instant upfront pricing, they would receive a firm offer within three business hours with the best available offer, which is redeemable with or without purchasing the new car.

To complete the process, customers must furnish certain documents to complete the credit application and be eligible for the purchase. The final deal sheet will be reviewed, and the customer will be ready for their car once it is completed. A delivery specialist will bring the vehicle to the customer's doorstep.

Customers can also visit the dealership at 1249 Ulster Avenue in Kingston, New York 12401, or call 855-434-6487 for further assistance.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/volkswagen_of_kingston_offers_express_car_buying_feature_in_kingston_new_york/prweb18771145.htm