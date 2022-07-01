Biotherapeutics company TrueBinding and bioinformatics platform PipeBio announce ongoing collaboration

The integrated bioinformatics platform from PipeBio helps TrueBinding power antibody discovery research aimed to find cures for diseases with unmet medical needs, including neurodegenerative diseases (AD, PD, ALS), stroke, metabolic diseases and oncology.

TrueBinding, a clinical stage biotherapeutic company and PipeBio, a bioinformatics cloud platform company, are excited to announce their joint effort in bioinformatics analyses supporting TrueBinding's research and development efforts. The collaboration brings advanced analytics and storage capabilities to TrueBinding's therapeutic antibody discovery pipeline that is aimed to find cures for diseases with unmet medical needs, including neurodegenerative diseases (AD, PD, ALS), stroke, metabolic diseases and oncology.

As part of the collaboration, PipeBio has helped TrueBinding implement a fully integrated, single-click, repeatable hybridoma analysis workflow for large scale NGS data. The fully automated workflow runs on PipeBio's bioinformatics cloud platform and enables analysis of hundreds of single-cells from hybridomas which has helped TrueBinding speed up and scale up analysis on-demand to successfully find desired candidate sequences throughout different antibody discovery campaigns.

"We use PipeBio's platform for everything from sequence analysis and data visualization to storage of NGS data and hit-picked sequences all from our hybridoma sequencing work. The transition to PipeBio's platform was seamless thanks to the continued support from the PipeBio team." - Parastu Nejad, Research Associate, TrueBinding

TrueBinding's need for a powerful and flexible bioinformatics platform stems from the large amounts of data generated from single-cell experiments in multiple discovery programs. PipeBio's bioinformatics cloud handles everything from data storage and computation to tools for the final data analysis, constituting the fully integrated solution.

"The discovery research on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases coming from TrueBinding's lab is truly inspiring and we are excited to be able to contribute to this work" - Jannick Bendtsen, CEO, PipeBio

With its proprietary Truebinding™ platform, TrueBinding has to date discovered several novel drug targets and developed monoclonal antibody drugs to combat disease areas with unmet therapeutic needs. The company's most prominent program, TB006, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting Galectin-3 for treating both Alzheimer's disease and stroke, is currently in Phase II trials.

About TrueBinding

Founded in 2016, TrueBinding Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutic company creating new and exciting molecules for applications in neurodegenerative diseases (AD, PD, ALS), stroke, metabolic diseases, oncology and other disease areas with great unmet medical need.Based on its proprietary Truebinding™ platform, TrueBinding has to date discovered over 6 novel drug targets and developed potentially game changing monoclonal antibody drugs.

About PipeBio

PipeBio is a rapidly growing cloud-based bioinformatics platform with presence in Europe and the Americas. Teams in pharma, biotechs and academia use PipeBio to quickly characterize and develop better lead candidates. The strength of PipeBio is its unique ability to make structured sequence and assay data easily accessible to scientists, bioinformaticians and managers, combined with an ever growing suite of powerful analysis tools.

