Livesay & Myers, P.C. Announces Promotion of New Senior Associate

Attorney Sarah Patras is promoted to the Position of Senior Associate.

Livesay & Myers, P.C. proudly announces the promotion of attorney Sarah Patras to the position of Senior Associate.

"Sarah is an exceptional attorney and person," said Ariel Baniowski, a partner at the firm. "Sarah is reliable, resourceful, exceedingly devoted to her clients, and we are fortunate to have her as part of our team."

Ms. Patras works in the firm's Fredericksburg-Stafford office, and represents clients in Stafford, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and surrounding areas. An attorney since 2016, she is experienced in handling every type of family law matter in Virginia.

Born in Nebraska, Ms. Patras grew up in Iowa and earned double B.A. degrees from Iowa State University. She then relocated to Virginia, and graduated from the University of Richmond School of Law in 2016.

After law school, Ms. Patras clerked for one year for a Virginia Circuit Court judge, gaining valuable insight into the inner workings of the Virginia judicial system. She then joined Livesay & Myers, P.C. and relocated to the Fredericksburg area in 2017.

Ms. Patras has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2019–2022. She currently holds a perfect 10.0 rating from both Avvo and Justia.

About Livesay & Myers, P.C.

Livesay & Myers, P.C. is an award-winning family law firm with offices in Fredericksburg-Stafford, Fairfax, Manassas, Leesburg-Ashburn and Arlington, Virginia. The firm was founded in 2003 by partners James Livesay and Kevin Myers. By 2016, the firm had made the annual Virginia Lawyers Weekly list of Virginia's Largest Law Firms, debuting at #64 (and moving up to #49 by the 2021 edition). Livesay & Myers, P.C. appears in the 2018–2022 Editions of the U.S. News - Best Lawyers listing of Best Law Firms. As of the 2022 Edition, the firm has moved into Tier 1—the highest ranking available—in Family Law for the Washington, D.C. region.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/7/prweb18768824.htm