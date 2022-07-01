World Food Consequences of the War on Ukraine: Agricultural Documentation

AAEA annual meeting invited paper session
In the 2022 AAEA Annual Meeting session "World Food Consequences of the War on Ukraine" authors discuss how Ukraine recently accounted for about 10% of world wheat exports, 15% of world corn and world barley exports, and 50% of world sunflower oil exports. The 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine stopped planting in multiple areas of Ukraine, destroyed some storage facilities, disrupted supply routes for inputs as well as products, and destroyed port facilities.
In this session Ukrainian experts document Ukraine's agricultural situation and present their latest outlook. Together with world trade, market, and world food security experts they report and discuss the impacts on trade and world market prices, global food security, and policy.
Papers in this session:
- Beyond survival: farming chronicles, outlook, and strategies for Ukrainian agriculture following the 2022 Russian Invasion
Presented by: Oleg Nivievskyi
- The Impact of the Ukraine Crisis on Global Food Security
Presented by: Joseph W. Glauber
- Global food security consequences of the war in Ukraine- A collateral damage of mega proportions
Presented by: Catherine Bertini
This session will take place on August 2, 2022 at 10:00 am - 11:30 am Pacific in the room Platinum 5 at the Marriott Anaheim and virtual.
