Digital ad expenditure in Canada is expected to increase by at least 42% in 4 years. DesignRush recognizes the best Canadian digital marketing companies in celebration of Canada Day.

According to Statista, Canada is one of the largest advertising markets globally. Their digital ad expenditure is expected to increase from CAD 8.45 billion to over CAD 12 billion in just four years.

In honor of Canada Day, DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, recognizes the best digital marketing companies in Canada that help organizations target and convert their online audiences successfully.

The top digital marketing companies in Canada are:

1. WebDesk Solution - webdesksolution.com

Expertise: PPC Management. Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, and more

2. GrayCyan - graycyan.us

Expertise: Content Strategy & Audit Capabilities, SEO, Back Linking, and more

3. Welby Consulting - welbyconsulting.com

Expertise: PPC Management, Google Ads Management, Social Media Management, and more

4. Local SEO Search - localseosearch.ca

Expertise: Keyword Research, Content Marketing, SEO, and more

5. Lift Interactive - liftinteractive.com

Expertise: Social Media Strategy, Conversion Rate Optimization, Digital Advertising, and more

6. MacRAE'S - macraes.com

Expertise: Search Engine Marketing, SEO, Link Building Content & Strategy, and more

7. Reptile - reptile.tech

Expertise: Inbound Marketing, Email Marketing, Remarketing, and more

8. Toast Studio - gotoast.ca

Expertise: Social Media Management, Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, and more

9. Critical Mass - criticalmass.com

Expertise: Content Creation & Planning, Search Marketing Strategy, Media Planning & Buying, and more

10. Pixelcarve - pixelcarve.com

Expertise: Email Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, Mobile Marketing, and more

11. The Status Bureau - statusbureau.com

Expertise: PPC Management, Search Engine Marketing, Display Advertising, and more

12. Rouge Marketing - rougemarketing.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Advertising, Content Creation, and more

13. Pound & Grain - poundandgrain.com

Expertise: Content Marketing, Social Media Management, Advertising, and more

14. The Brit Agency - thebritagency.com

Expertise: Lead Generation, Inbound Marketing, Marketing Automation, and more

15. Edkent Media - edkentmedia.com

Expertise: Email Marketing, PPC Management, Content Marketing, and more

Brands can explore the top digital marketing companies in Canada by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

