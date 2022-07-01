Duncan to host 37th Annual World's Largest Garage Sale this month

Annual event kicks off July 14, 2022

Duncan, the Heart of the Chisholm Trail, will have deals aplenty and treasures waiting to be discovered during the 37th Annual World's Largest Garage Sale this July.

An annual tradition in Duncan now in its 37th year, the World's Largest Garage Sale is a true community-wide event with multiple sales happening in Duncan's residential neighborhoods and sidewalk sales happening in the retail areas.

Residential sales begin as early as Thursday, July 14 with the majority of all sales being held Friday and Saturday, July 15-16. Hours will vary by location.

Retailers in the Historic Main Street District will have sidewalk sales and hot deals inside as well. Check out the many unique boutique shops up and down Main from 7th to 10th Streets. Take time to stop by Elk Plaza Center and other businesses across Duncan as well.

Break time means remembering to visit Fuqua Park and see all things train-related at the 905 Train Depot and Museum, the interactive Rhythm and Routes Exhibit at the Stephens County Historical Museum celebrating Hoyt and Mae Axton, and, of course, enjoying all of Duncan's shops and restaurants.

While in Duncan, take the time to see the four Bob Palmer murals scattered around the city and check out the most recent, a tribute to the Oklahoma Music Trail that celebrates Duncan's own Hoyt Axton and his mother, Mae Boren Axton. The Rhythm and Routes mural can be found at the corner of 7th and Main Street on the east side of the historic Henderson building. And, of course, no visit would be complete without a stop to say howdy at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, located at 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway.

The World's Largest Garage Sale is certain to have a treasure or three waiting to be found and Duncan's hospitality will make you come visit again and again.

For general information and overnight accommodations, please contact the Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau at 580-252-2900 x 240 or http://www.visitduncan.org.

