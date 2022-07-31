Replacing Cracked Acetal Track Rollers on Eliptical Bike Makes Makes It Smoother & Quieter

Intech Corporation replacing Cracked Acetal load Rollers on Elliptical Bike with off-the-shelf rollers to make it quieter, smoother, and last longer on the road.
CLOSTER, N.J., July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intech Corporation has announced a new replacement for the cracked acetal load rollers on elliptical bikes. The new off-the-shelf rollers are quieter, smoother, and last longer on the road. The new load rollers are made from a high-strength polymer that is designed to resist cracking and breaking by dampening shock and vibration. They are also precision-machined to ensure a smooth, quiet ride.
- Low rolling resistance and lubricated for life
- Washdown-, cleanroom-, food- and radiation-safe
- Solid grease lubrication available for the harshest applications
- PowerCore's crystalline molecular structure resists compression and flat development
- track rollers feature lower rolling resistance than metals and damp vibration, resulting in quiet, smooth operation — with no lubrication required.
- components absorb shocks and reduce noise by up to 12 dBs compared to the competition
Long Lasting, Low Maintenance, the unique properties of our PowerCore track rollers makes them highly durable, even under high loads and over long periods of time.
- Engineered to last at least 100 million cycles at peak loads
- With one of the lowest moisture absorption rates among plastics, PowerCore track rollers' real-world dimensional stability, concentricity, and runout is unmatched in polymers
- Resistant to harsh environments, chemical exposure and temperatures ranging from -40℃ to 160℃
Media Contact
Alexander Bartosch, INTECH Corporation, +12017678066, info@intechpower.com
SOURCE INTECH Corporation
