PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions hires industry veteran David Polfeldt as senior advisor

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions today announced it has hired David Polfeldt to act as a senior advisor.
"After chatting with David at a conference last month, we concluded that David would be a great fit to come and advise me on creating a successful studio culture with a great working environment," said Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene.
David Polfeldt said, "I'm delighted to join the team at PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions, where I will help guide Brendan's hand in creating an authentic studio and a successful brand."
PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions is an independent applied research & development studio formed to explore how new technologies can enable large-scale digital experiences. Based in Amsterdam and led by Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene, the team of game developers, software engineers and researchers are experimenting with tools like machine learning and data-driven design to build a new engine that will attempt to push the envelope of what is possible with virtual worlds.
Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene, often referred to as the father of the battle royale genre, originally designed the game mode as a mod for the ARMA series of games. After first bringing his game mode to the broader public in H1Z1, he went on to create the multi-award-winning game carrying his name, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).
David Polfeldt has been a part of the video game industry since the very beginning. During the last 25 years, he has created everything imaginable from small enthusiast-games to massive triple-A titles. He once started his career in basements with friends, learning the ropes through the challenges of start-ups, before his passion for video games carried him to a leading role within Ubisoft and Hollywood. As the Managing Director for Massive Entertainment, a job he held for 17 years, David was personally in charge of three triple-A teams (The Division, Avatar, Star Wars), a game-engine (Snowdrop), global IP partnerships, and complex projects with huge budgets spread over multi-site development.
Since July 2022, David is freelancing as a management consultant under the umbrella of his own company, Flaming Cat AB.
SOURCE PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions
