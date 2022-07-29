Global Transportation Management System Market Report 2022-2027: Integration of the Internet of Things-Enabled Solutions Presents Huge Opportunities

DUBLIN , July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transportation Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transportation management systems market reached a value of US$ 6.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 17.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.68% during 2022-2027.



Rapid industrialization, growing population and rising traffic congestion across various cities are increasing the sales of TMS around the world. Additionally, the rising trend of online shopping and burgeoning e-commerce sector are further contributing to the escalating demand for these systems for maintaining shipping operations.

Furthermore, improving bilateral economic relations between various countries are creating positive outlook opportunities for TMS providers to expand their consumer base. Apart from this, the integration of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled solutions aids in real-time monitoring of routes, reducing overall maintenance costs and minimizing the frequency of shipment delays, which in turn is expanding its application in various end use industries.

In addition to this, continuous advancements in software as a service (SaaS)- and cloud-based solutions, along with the expansion of a multi-channel distribution system, are expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Transportation Mode:

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Waterways

Breakup by Offering:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Logistics

Government Organizations

Healthcare

Travel and Tourism

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Transportation Management System Market



6 Market Breakup by Transportation Mode



7 Market Breakup by Offering



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type



9 Market Breakup by Application



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

3GTMS Inc.

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

CargoSmart Ltd.

CTSI-Global

EFKON GmbH

Manhattan Associates Inc.

MercuryGate International Inc.

Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

TMW Sys

