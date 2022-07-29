Power Home Remodeling Surpasses Over 900 Angi Super Service Awards Across All Markets & Categories

Power Receives 125 Angi Super Service Awards in 2021 for Excellent Customer Service and Workmanship Amid the Home Improvement Boom

CHESTER, Pa., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Home Remodeling (Power), the nation's largest full-service exterior home remodeling company, is proud to announce that it has once again earned the home service industry's coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA) — an award that honors service professionals who have maintained high service ratings and reviews on Angi in 2021.

"These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into spaces that can handle life, work, school and entertainment under one roof," said Bryan Ellis, senior executive at Angi. "Our homeowners' consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the top pros in our network. Congratulations to this year's Super Service Award winners."

Power qualified for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews in the previous year, maintaining a current and lifetime GPA of at least 4.5+ stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi, have undergone our verification/screening, and have met eligibility requirements.

"We are extremely proud to have earned more than 900 Angi Super Service Awards but we're not satisfied," says co-CEO Asher Raphael. "Our recipe is simple: hire high character people and care for them. Provide them with training and mentorship and watch them pass that care on to our homeowners. Power people are the best in the industry and this recognition is a testament to them."

In the nine years Power has worked with Angi, it has now surpassed over 900 Super Service Awards across all markets and categories. In 2021 alone, Power received 125 Super Service Awards.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

Because of Power's commitment to both service and people for over 30 years, it has become the largest exterior home remodeler in the nation and a nationally recognized top workplace year after year. To learn more about Power's energy-saving product offerings — including windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation — please visit powerhrg.com.

About Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling is a dream realization company — believing its purpose is to create positive change in everything the company touches — from customers' homes to employees' lives to the communities they live and work in. Power realizes this purpose by being people-first. Its employees and customers come before profit and their well-being factors into every business decision. Established in 1992, Power is the nation's largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 2,600 employees, over one million customers and $825 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power's primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin.

