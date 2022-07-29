RECOGNI APPOINTS FORMER ZF GROUP SVP MARC BOLITHO AS CEO

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recogni, Inc., the leader in AI-based visual perception for autonomous vehicles, today announced that Marc Bolitho, former Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Electronics and ADAS business unit at ZF Group, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately, and will become a member of the Board of Directors. Former Interim-CEO, Nicholas Brathwaite, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.
"Marc brings the perfect blend of business acumen, technology expertise, and innovative and progressive leadership needed to take Recogni through the next phase of growth," said Sriram Viswanathan, Recogni's chairman of the board and managing partner at Celesta Capital. "Marc's deep understanding of market dynamics and the technology required to succeed in this highly competitive industry of autonomous vehicle technology will enable Recogni to become a key factor in making full autonomy a reality for the world."
Bolitho joins Recogni with nearly 30 years of automotive engineering experience, focused on electronics development. While at ZF Group, one of the leading automotive suppliers, Bolitho grew the Electronics and ADAS engineering team and company's ADAS business to provide system solutions to global customers. Prior to this, Bolitho was responsible for the passive safety electronics systems business as well as engineering.
"I am both honored and excited to join the team at Recogni, as they have built the most sophisticated and high performing visual perception solution I have seen in this industry," said Bolitho. "Full autonomy comes down to one key factor - good decision making by the vehicle in every scenario, and it can only be achieved by having exceptional perception processing."
Bolitho will be based in San Jose and Detroit.
Recogni provides exceptional vision-based perception processing to Autonomous Driving platforms addressing high compute, low latency, and low power consumption. The company was founded in 2017 with offices in San Jose California and Munich Germany. Lead investors are GreatPoint Ventures, Mayfield, Celesta Capital, DNS Capital, as well as notable automotive OEM and tier 1s including BMW iVenture, Toyota AI Ventures, Bosch, Continental, and Faurecia – OSRAM Ventures. For more information, please visit www.recogni.com.
SOURCE Recogni Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.