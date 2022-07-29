CANADA SUPPORTS THE CREATION OF THE BLACK COMMUNITY TECHNICAL HOUSING RESOURCE CENTER

HALIFAX, NS, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Black communities and Black-led organizations across Canada will now have the support they need to create improved housing outcomes for Black communities.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and John Lohr, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister, announced a combined Federal and Provincial investment of $650,000 to support the establishment of the Black Community Technical Housing Resource Center, in partnership with the Community Housing Transformation Centre (CHTC).

The Government of Canada is providing $500,000 in funding as part of the National Housing Strategy and $150,000 from the Province of Nova Scotia will also be allocated to support the project.

This national resource center is being initiated by the Community Housing Transformation Centre in Nova Scotia and will support Black-led organizations across Canada to create improved housing outcomes for Black communities.

This new Black-led resource center will aim to build capacity in project planning, development, and management. It will support Black-led community organizations across Canada to access government housing programs and other investment opportunities, by providing appropriate support, counselling, and expertise.

Quotes:

"We have heard loud and clear from Black Canadian communities that more support is needed in the housing sector. This is why we are proud to support the creation of the Black Community Technical Housing Resource Center. We are making this unique investment to support the NHCF for Black-led projects and projects serving Black Canadians. This is the National Housing Strategy at work. "— The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Growing the non-profit and co-operative sector is key to increasing the supply of affordable housing options and that means groups need the tools and expertise to oversee new developments and manage ongoing operations effectively. We are committed to partnering with and supporting the Black community to improve and increase the availability of safe, affordable housing for people of African descent in communities across the province." — The Honourable John Lohr, Minister for Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The team looks forward to sharing its expertise with Black-led, Black-serving organizations wishing to establish resources that will enable them to provide community housing that meets the needs and interests of Black households. "— Stéphan Corriveau, Executive Director Community Housing Transformation Centre

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

The $50 million carve-out for Black households within the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) seeks to encourage more applications for Black-led projects and projects serving Black households under this program.

carve-out for Black households within the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) seeks to encourage more applications for Black-led projects and projects serving Black households under this program. As a component of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), CHTC promotes greater independence, financial stability and higher performance in the affordable housing stock by building the capacity of the community-housing sector.

The Black Community Technical Housing Resource Center will provide services and offer expert services to Black communities and organizations interested in creating top-quality business case proposals that would meet the eligibility criteria to access NHS funding, in addition to provincial and municipal funding streams.

The partnership with CHTC will allow this new organization to quickly establish presence and connections within the national community housing network, and access the resources and expertise developed at CHTC.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

