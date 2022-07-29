Global In-Person Learning Market Expected to Garner $38,220.5 Million by 2028, Growing at 10.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 [175-Pages] | Says Research Dive

In-person learning market is expected to grow by 2028 due to the growing expenditure on pursuing quality education. Cram school sub-segment is predicted to have the highest market share. Market in Asia-Pacific to be the fastest growing.

NEW YORK , July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "In-person Learning Market by Course Type (Academics, Arts, Sports, and Other Courses), Application (Cram School and At-home Teaching), End-user (Pre-school Children, Middle School Students, High School Students, and College Students), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028".

As per the report, the global in-person learning market is predicted to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 10.3% in the 2021-2028 timeframe, thereby garnering $38,220.5 million by 2028.

Dynamics of the In-Person Learning Market:

Drivers: In-person learning has many associated benefits such as development of interpersonal skills, provision of hands-on learning, better academic performance, etc. These benefits are expected to be the leading factors behind the growth of the in-person learning market in the 2021-2028 timeframe. Along with this, growing expenditure on opting for quality education is also predicted to boost the market in the forecast years.

Opportunities: Since the last few years, governments in various countries across the world have started investing heavily in the education sector, so as to enhance the level of education in their respective countries. As a result, many governments have come up with several initiatives to educate the rural populations, which is expected to offer huge growth opportunities to the in-person learning market. Moreover, the benefits associated with in-person learning, such as overall cognitive development of students, is also anticipated to boost the market in coming years.

Restraints: Growing popularity of online learning, however, may dampen the growth rate of the in-person learning market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the In-Person Learning Market:

The Covid-19 pandemic, since its outbreak, has been disastrous for industries and businesses across the globe. This was mainly due to the lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed by governments of different countries across the world, in order to curb the spread of the virus. The in-person learning market is among the worst hit industries during the pandemic. The main reason behind this negative impact is obviously the lockdowns which have restricted the entry of students and teachers in school and colleges, thereby leading to their virtual closure. Along with this, shift to online education has further worsened the situation for the market.

Segments of the In-Person Learning Market:

The report has divided the in-person learning market into different segments based on course type, application, end-user, and region.

By course type, the academics in-person learning sub-segment is predicted to have a dominant market share and is expected to garner a substantial revenue of $25,323.0 million by 2028 . The rising investments in in-person learning methodologies, especially from countries like China and India , so as to educate the rural population is expected to be the primary reason behind the growth of this sub-segment.

. The rising investments in in-person learning methodologies, especially from countries like and , so as to educate the rural population is expected to be the primary reason behind the growth of this sub-segment. By application, the cram school sub-segment is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue of $30,797.0 million by 2028 , thereby becoming the most lucrative sub-segment. Growing disposable incomes in countries like India and China , and parents increasingly saving for their children's education are predicted to be the two main factors behind this sub-segment's growth.

, thereby becoming the most lucrative sub-segment. Growing disposable incomes in countries like and , and parents increasingly saving for their children's education are predicted to be the two main factors behind this sub-segment's growth. By end-user, the high school students' sub-segment of the in-person learning market is expected to have the highest market share and g arner a revenue of $13,865.8 million by 2028 . Extra spending by families across the world to educate children so as to facilitate their physical, emotional, social, and academic development is anticipated to be the primary growth driver of this sub-segment.

. Extra spending by families across the world to educate children so as to facilitate their physical, emotional, social, and academic development is anticipated to be the primary growth driver of this sub-segment. By regional analysis, the in-person learning market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing as well as the most dominant sub-segment with a CAGR of 11.0%. The ever-growing demand for in-person learning coupled with various government initiatives are expected to boost the growth of this sub-segment in forecast years.

Significant In-Person Learning Market Players:

The significant market players of the in-person learning market are

ISACA Sylvan Learning, LLC Wyzant, Inc. Kaplan, Inc. INSEAD British Study Centers Triumphant Institute of Management Education Pvt. Ltd Vibrant Academy All A's Tuition ITS Education Asia. among others.

These key market players are developing different strategies like product development, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations to gain a leading position in the market.

For instance, Microsoft, the world's leading technology company, in September 2021, announced the acquisition of TakeLessons, an online and in-person learning platform. The need to cater the growing demand for quality education has led to this acquisition by Microsoft. It will help the technology giant to enlarge its customer base substantially.

The Research Dive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

More about In-Person Learning Market:

SOURCE Research Dive