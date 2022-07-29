Istation modernizes learning with new student experience

Latest updates empower learners with increased engagement and customization
DALLAS, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, is powering educational innovation with the launch of its new student experience. Designed to give students more ownership over their learning, Istation's digital experience provides more excitement, more engagement and more growth opportunities than ever before.
The new experience keeps modern learners motivated with adaptive, learn-as-you-go instructional paths. Guided, in-program feedback helps students to do their best. Interactive goal-setting and progress-tracking tools provide clear views of where students are as they work toward grade-level mastery!
New incentives, like customizable avatars and achievement celebrations, reward students for learning gains. New home screen designs offer a grade-level appropriate interface, taking into account students' age and developmental level. Plus, students have access to a robust menu of fun lessons, games, and manipulatives. They can find both teacher-prescribed practice to build critical skills and self-selected activities to boost agency. New home screen designs offer a grade-level appropriate interface, taking into account students' age and developmental level.
"We are so excited to empower students with robust new options to personalize their learning journey," said Istation President and Chief Operating Officer Ossa Fisher. "I am extremely proud of the strides in innovation we've made to help classrooms everywhere."
Istation's student experience provides unprecedented agency to engage modern learners and achieve meaningful growth.
Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.
