BestRx Expands Its Software Capabilities to Help Independent Pharmacies Navigate New State-Specific Requirements

BestRx continues to stay up to date on all pharmacy regulations – at both the national and state levels. Over the years, the company has expanded its software capabilities to help independent pharmacies quickly adapt and adhere to new regulations as they arise. By making these updates proactively, BestRx is further supporting its mission to evolve with the changing needs of its customers and provide all the tools needed to operate more efficiently.

Over the last month, BestRx rolled out several software updates that address state-specific requirements that went into effect in July. This includes functionality to support California's new automatic refill law and the Positive ID requirement in Ohio. Additional details about what's changed for pharmacies in these states, and how BestRx has responded is outlined below:

California's New Auto-Refill Requirements

As of July 1, California requires pharmacies to obtain consent for every new prescription. This means automatic refills are no longer permitted without the patient's consent. Under the new law, pharmacies now need to take additional steps to confirm a patient wants to participate in an auto refill program. This includes checking whether they want to continue to receive automatic refills (for each prescription) annually. Patients must also be permitted to stop auto-refills on a prescription or opt out of the program entirely at any time.

Understanding the impact these additional steps would have on the pharmacy, BestRx implemented a software update to ensure the pharmacy is compliant, while minimizing the impact on their daily workflow.

Ohio's New Positive ID Requirement

Starting on June 30, Ohio pharmacies must capture positive identification of the pharmacist, technician or intern that are entering prescription information into their record keeping system. This includes any changes made to a script. Additionally, Pharmacies will need to maintain a daily record detailing who completed each step within the prescription workflow. These records must then be retained by the pharmacy for three years.

To help Ohio pharmacies satisfy this requirement, BestRx now has the ability to easily generate a Positive ID report at the end of each day. The pharmacy staff can use the report to view activities performed throughout the day. Once reviewed, the employees can sign the report, validating its accuracy. Then, the report can simply be filed in case of an audit.

"BestRx has seen firsthand, how challenging adapting to new requirements can be for independent pharmacies," says Hemal Desai, President of BestRx. "We will continue to develop solutions that enable our customers to remain compliant as new regulations are implemented, while minimizing the impact on their daily workflow."

In addition to these software updates, BestRx has also begun preparing for PDMP updates in several states. By staying informed on changes impacting industry and proactively developing new solutions, the company is ensuring its able to best support the needs of pharmacies in the future.

