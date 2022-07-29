Pediatric Medical Centers Improve the Efficiency of Investigator-Initiated, Multi-Site, Collaborative Research with TriNetX

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, today announced the inaugural members of the Pediatric Collaboratory Network (PCN), comprised of Children's National Hospital, WVU Medicine Children's (Morgantown, WV), Children's HealthSM (Dallas, TX), and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital (St. Petersburg, FL). The PCN will streamline investigator-initiated research utilizing pediatric real-world data (RWD) across participating institutions.
Representatives from the participating pediatric medical centers meet monthly to propose and evaluate new collaborative research opportunities, introduce potential co-investigators, and pursue peer-reviewed publications. Additional pediatric medical centers are welcome to join the collaborative and are encouraged to contact TriNetX.
Neil Goldenberg, MD, PhD, the Associate Dean for Research at Johns Hopkins All Children's, will be leading the effort for Johns Hopkins.
"Children's National Hospital is proud to be part of such a novel resource for pediatric researchers. We are looking forward to expanding opportunities to collaborate with other leading pediatric researchers at healthcare organizations across the world," said Jurran Wilson, Program Lead, Recruitment & Engagement, Project Manager, Informatics Core, The Clinical and Translational Science Institute at Children's National. "Together, through the Pediatric Collaboratory Network, we hope to catalyze innovative clinical trials and lower the barriers to multi-site, investigator-initiated research."
"Children's Health is excited to participate in the Pediatric Collaboratory Network, further enhancing opportunities to collaborate on multi-site studies with other pediatric institutions within the TriNetX network," added Deborah Town, Sr. Director, Research Administration & Professional Services Operations at Children's Health.
"This collaborative will bring WVU Medicine Children's and participating institutions to the forefront of research and innovation," said Pavithra R. Ellison, MD, MMM, FASA, Medical Director, Perioperative Services at WVU Medicine Children's. "We are excited to partner with peer institutions and look forward to ushering in a new era of data-driven research at global scale."
"TriNetX is thrilled to support pediatric medical centers with real-world data for investigator-initiated research that leads to a better understanding of human health and improved outcomes for all patients," said Rick Lilienthal, Director of Data Expansion at TriNetX. "Participation in the Pediatric Collaboratory Network is open and encouraged for all researchers interested in pediatric research that join the TriNetX global health research network."
For more information and to learn how to join the PCN, visit https://trinetx.com/pediatric-collaboratory-network or contact join@trinetx.com
TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.
Children's National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., was established in 1870 to help every child grow up stronger. Today, it is the No. 5 children's hospital in the nation. It is ranked No. 1 for newborn care for the sixth straight year and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children's National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. The Children's National Research & Innovation Campus opened in 2021, a first-of-its-kind pediatric hub dedicated to developing new and better ways to care for kids. Children's National has been designated three times in a row as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children's National is home to the Children's National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional, and national levels. As a non-profit, Children's National Hospital relies on generous donors to help ensure that every child receives the care they need.
For more information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
WVU Medicine Children's is more than just a hospital. We're a family of doctors, nurses, and other professionals who share the same goal: to provide the best possible care to any child who needs it. We chose careers in pediatric health care because we love connecting with and supporting kids of all ages. And because many of us are parents, too, we know how important it is to find a medical provider you trust. You want to work with specialists who care about your child's health and well-being as much as you do. Learn what sets us apart from other hospitals and why you can count on us when it matters most at WVUKids.com
Media Contact TriNetX, LLC
Bill Stetson
(857) 285-6038
press@trinetx.com
SOURCE TriNetX
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.