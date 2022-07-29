MEDIA ADVISORY - RIBBON-CUTTING AT BETRIVERS SPORTSBOOK AT BINGO WORLD

BALTIMORE, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
A ribbon-cutting event to officially open the BetRivers Sportsbook at Bingo World, the first Maryland retail sportsbook outside of a casino. Media and the public will get a first look at the 3,000 square foot BetRivers Sportsbook, which features a lounge area with 32 theater style seats, a generous bar with seating and high tops, 21 hi-def video screens that surround the space and will air multiple events concurrently, streaming BetRivers odds boards, 12 sports wagering kiosks and three over the counter machines to place bets.
WHEN:
Monday, August 1, at 12 noon. Media suggested to arrive at 11:30
WHO:
Bingo World President Randy Clemens, BetRivers Director of B2B Services Adam Glass, Maryland State Senator Pamela Beidle, Maryland House of Delegates Member Nicholaus Kipke, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and long time Bingo World customer and community icon Ms. Myra Harris will cut the ribbon. All will be available for interviews.
WHERE:
Bingo World, 4901 Belle Grove Rd, Baltimore, MD 21225. Media and guests should park near the BetRivers sign above the Sportsbook entrance.
VISUALS:
Ribbon-cutting to unveil the new BetRivers Sportsbook
SOURCE BetRivers
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.