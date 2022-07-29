ñol

TDS and UScellular to release second quarter operating results and host conference call on August 5, 2022

by PRNewswire
July 29, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

CHICAGO, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS and United States Cellular Corporation USM will be webcasting their second quarter operating results conference call on August 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on August 4, 2022 after market close.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,800 associates as of March 31, 2022.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com 
UScellular: www.uscellular.com 
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-to-release-second-quarter-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-on-august-5-2022-301595953.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation

