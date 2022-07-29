Nova Ukraine Charity Provides 200 IT Scholarships for Prometheus Online Educational Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Ukraine supports Ukrainians by providing those affected by Russian aggression with IT scholarships. The charitable foundation allocates 200 grants covering 100% of the cost of the Premium plan of the "Front-end development" course on Prometheus+. Training will begin on August 8 and will last for 3 months.

"IT is the only industry in Ukraine that grew in the first half of 2022. This announcement is the first step of Prometheus and our partners' plan to help 50,000 Ukrainians get a job in IT and speed up the recovery of the economy during the war," said Prometheus co-founder Ivan Prymachenko.

"As an organization founded in the Silicon Valley, we understand the importance of IT skills and the impact that additional IT workers will have on Ukraine's economy. We are honored to partner with our friends at Prometheus on this project and are committed to continue helping the people of Ukraine," said Nova Ukraine Co-Chairman Nick Bilogorskiy

The curriculum is built around the knowledge and skills you need to find your first job in one of the most sought-after specialties in IT: 20 hours of video lectures, 50 practical assignments, course project, and chat support from the instructor await the students. The lecturer of the course is Svitlana Sikora, an experienced instructor, senior front-end developer of the N-iX company, who participated in the development of applications for such companies as Honda, Toyota, and Ryanair. You can learn more about the course here: https://prometheus.org.ua/prometheus-plus/front-end

Who can apply for this scholarship?

Ukrainians who left the temporarily occupied territories and were registered there as of February 24, 2022 ;

; Ukrainians who received the status of an internally displaced person or the right of temporary protection abroad after February 24, 2022 ;

; military personnel participating in the Russian-Ukrainian war or who were participants in the Anti-terrorist operation/ Joint forces operation/ Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as members of their families (parents, wife/husband, children).

To register in the scholarship program, it is necessary to fill out the form https://forms.gle/rTPEkJRTic77YGa37 by 08.02.2022.

Nova Ukraine is a Ukrainian charitable foundation in the USA that has been promoting the comprehensive development of Ukraine since 2014. Nova Ukraine organizes the collection of humanitarian aid for war victims, supports educational projects, cultural events, and helps strengthen civil society in Ukraine.

Prometheus is the largest online educational platform in Ukraine with over 250 mass open online courses and 1,800,000 students. The platform offers online courses in IT, entrepreneurship, English language, personal development, preparation for external examinations, and professional development for teachers and doctors.

