8 Track Entertainment Signs Winning USAC Racecar Driver Taylor Ferns for Management Representation

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Record-setting racecar driver, Taylor Ferns, has signed with 8 Track Entertainment for exclusive management representation, it was announced today by 8 Track's co-founding partners Jeff Goodwin, V.P. Marketing/Partnerships and Bill Harbin, V.P. Corporate Partnerships. 8 Track's Sports Management division will be actively pursuing opportunities for Ferns to help increase brand awareness for a variety of companies.

"Taylor's career trajectory has been impressive. She certainly will be just as successful with her corporate partners as she has been on the race track," said Goodwin, a seasoned marketing executive who has developed partnerships for some of the world's most influential companies. "We are looking forward to working with Taylor. She is a very talented race car driver and her marketability and intelligence is a corporate partner's dream," added Harbin, whose background also includes creating and developing corporate partnerships for numerous Fortune 500 companies.

"I am really excited to work with the 8 Track Entertainment group and embark on this journey with them. I believe they will be able to help elevate my motorsports career in a multitude of ways which will enable me to obtain my goals of winning races and championships in a greater capacity than ever before," remarked Ferns. "I know what I am capable of doing in a racecar, which includes winning, and I feel confident this partnership will present me with the right opportunities to achieve that objective."

Early in 2022 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and again last week at Winchester Speedway, Taylor became the first and only female to podium in a USAC Silver Crown race surpassing her own record of being the "Highest Finishing Female" in USAC Silver Crown history. She is the second female driver to win a USAC Championship, the youngest female to win a Sprint Car race (14 years and 4 months old), 2010 USAC/Lyn St. James Kara Hendrick Spirit Award Winner for Outstanding Achievements, and most USAC wins in a single-season by a female.

Sponsored by The Sam Bernstein Law Firm, Ferns' racing career spans 20 years. The 26-year-old graduated cum laude from Grand Valley State University in 2018 with a BBA in Finance and Economics, Wayne State University in 2020 with a MBA in Finance and Management, and is a second-year law student at Wayne State University Law School in Detroit, Michigan.

Ferns owns the best results ever by a woman in USAC Silver Crown history and has pioneered the way for females within the division. Other firsts include, but are not limited to, being the first female to win a Sprint Car race at Berlin Raceway, the first female to win a Sprint Car race at Galesburg Speedway, and the first female to win a 410 Wing Sprint Car race on dirt at Southern Ohio Speedway. Ferns is also an ambassador for Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA). For more information and Ferns' race schedule, visit www.TaylorFerns.com

About Taylor Ferns :

As a United States Auto Club (USAC) champion, Taylor has carved a name for herself within the open-wheel ranks including, but not limited to, being the youngest female driver to win a sprint car race, becoming the first female to win USAC midget and sprint car races at a multitude of racetracks, being the second female to ever win a USAC championship, having the most USAC Silver Crown starts by a female, and having the highest finish by a female in USAC's 51-year Silver Crown history.

About 8 Track Entertainment:

A multi-faceted global entertainment company, 8 Track includes Sports and Entertainment Management, Music Production and Publishing, and a full-service TV/Film division. Since launching 8-Track Publishing has celebrated its first #1 Billboard Hot Country Song (Aaron Lewis/"Am I The Only One") and first #1 iTunes Country Album (Aaron Lewis/"Frayed At Both Ends"), and #7 iTunes Country Album (Eddie Montgomery/"Ain't No Closing Me Down"). The company partnered with the NHRA to produce an exciting live concert series. Founding partners are Grammy award-winning engineer/producer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter, Noah Gordon; Jeff Goodwin, Vice President Marketing & Partnerships; and Bill Harbin,Vice President Corporate Partnerships.

www.8TrackEnt.com

Media Contact:

Claire Taylor

615.812.9395

341495@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/8-track-entertainment-signs-winning-usac-racecar-driver-taylor-ferns-for-management-representation-301595527.html

SOURCE 8 Track Entertainment