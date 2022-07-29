The PACT Opens San Bernardino Community Employment Center on July 30

PACT membership provides workers with better jobs, better pay – and a load of no-cost benefits and services
SAN BERNADINO, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better jobs, pay and benefits are coming to San Bernardino with the launch of The PACT's first physical PACT Community Employment Center, on July 30th, 2022.
Workers from a wide range of industries are invited to take advantage of a host of benefits that come with becoming a member of the PACT. Benefits include:
- Multi-lingual job search and placement services
- Free access to 1000s of jobs within the community
- Free job training and certifications
- Free (MEC) health care services
- No-cost, same-day pay advances and check cashing
- Free retirement/pension plan
- Loyalty bonuses
- Legal help with immigration and family law matters
- Transportation assistance
- 24/7 worker hotline
"The PACT gives its members access to the best jobs, pay and benefits in their community, with a one-time employment application that includes unprecedented, no-cost benefits and support services," Head of PACT Services, Scott Reid explains. "It's an ideal option for those working in industries such as warehousing, hospitality and food services who may not typically have access to comprehensive employment benefits," he explains.
Partnering with local non-profit CityWay, The PACT San Bernardino Community Employment Center is a one-stop resource center where workers can access no cost, wrap-around support to find and maintain great jobs and overcome common life challenges.
The center will mark its Grand Opening on Saturday, July 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1650 South E Street, Suite E, San Bernardino. Interested workers are encouraged to come out, learn more and join the PACT. Multi-lingual assistance is available. All are welcome.
"We are changing the way workers find jobs, the way they are treated, supported, and ultimately paid. And we are making benefits available to them from their very first day of employment. Our goal is to help every member build long-term financial security, while improving the lives of their family and community," Reid says.
The PACT mission is to unlock more opportunities, better compensation, benefits and support for our members, their families, and the communities they live in. Beginning in 2022, The PACT will be opening local community PACT Employment Centers throughout California. Workers can join for free by completing an online application form or at a PACT center. Once a PACT member, they will be matched with employment opportunities and have access to other free benefits. Employers who would like to be matched with PACT workers can do so through the EVOOVE staffing platform. PACT members are the most satisfied employees in the State of California. To learn more, visit http://www.thepactlife.com/ or call 1-833-GET-PACT.
MEDIA CONTACT
Scott Reid
(916) 235-1477
341489@email4pr.com
SOURCE The PACT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.