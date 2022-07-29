The PACT Opens San Bernardino Community Employment Center on July 30

PACT membership provides workers with better jobs, better pay – and a load of no-cost benefits and services

SAN BERNADINO, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better jobs, pay and benefits are coming to San Bernardino with the launch of The PACT's first physical PACT Community Employment Center, on July 30th, 2022.

Workers from a wide range of industries are invited to take advantage of a host of benefits that come with becoming a member of the PACT. Benefits include:

Multi-lingual job search and placement services

Free access to 1000s of jobs within the community

Free job training and certifications

Free (MEC) health care services

No-cost, same-day pay advances and check cashing

Free retirement/pension plan

Loyalty bonuses

Legal help with immigration and family law matters

Transportation assistance

24/7 worker hotline

"The PACT gives its members access to the best jobs, pay and benefits in their community, with a one-time employment application that includes unprecedented, no-cost benefits and support services," Head of PACT Services, Scott Reid explains. "It's an ideal option for those working in industries such as warehousing, hospitality and food services who may not typically have access to comprehensive employment benefits," he explains.

Partnering with local non-profit CityWay, The PACT San Bernardino Community Employment Center is a one-stop resource center where workers can access no cost, wrap-around support to find and maintain great jobs and overcome common life challenges.

The center will mark its Grand Opening on Saturday, July 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1650 South E Street, Suite E, San Bernardino. Interested workers are encouraged to come out, learn more and join the PACT. Multi-lingual assistance is available. All are welcome.

"We are changing the way workers find jobs, the way they are treated, supported, and ultimately paid. And we are making benefits available to them from their very first day of employment. Our goal is to help every member build long-term financial security, while improving the lives of their family and community," Reid says.

About The PACT

The PACT mission is to unlock more opportunities, better compensation, benefits and support for our members, their families, and the communities they live in. Beginning in 2022, The PACT will be opening local community PACT Employment Centers throughout California. Workers can join for free by completing an online application form or at a PACT center. Once a PACT member, they will be matched with employment opportunities and have access to other free benefits. Employers who would like to be matched with PACT workers can do so through the EVOOVE staffing platform. PACT members are the most satisfied employees in the State of California. To learn more, visit http://www.thepactlife.com/ or call 1-833-GET-PACT.

