Route 66 Author Event Held This Oct. in OKC with 60+ Bestselling Romance Authors

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Belle Book Events is proud to host the upcoming Route 66 Author Event in Oklahoma City, OK on Oct 1, 2022. This multi-author book signing will feature a variety of romance authors, as well as book vendors. With over 50 bestselling authors, it's a great time for readers to meet some of their favorites, as well as discover new-to-you titles.

The attending author lineup allows for a wide variety of sub-genre readers to enjoy their favorites. From contemporary romance to new adult or sports romance to paranormal, there will certainly be a handful of titles for any type of reader. Included in the attending author list is Heidi McLaughlin, who wrote Forever My Girl, which was adapted to film and released in 2018 starring Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe. You can view the full author lineup and learn much more at our Route 66 Author Event Facebook page.

While the expected lineup includes many New York Times, USA Today, and Amazon bestsellers, you'll also find book vendors on-site including Book Beau, Splendidly Scripted, and Heartprints. Vendors will offer book sleeves, candles, and much more.

"As a fellow Okie, I'm thrilled to help bring the Route 66 Author Event to Oklahoma. Beyond meeting authors and adding to your signed book collection, our events are a great way to meet fellow readers and expand your reach within the romance community." - Erin Spencer, co-owner of Southern Belle Book Events.

The event will run from 12:00 PM-5:00 PM at the Oklahoma City Convention Center in Exhibit Hall A on Oct 1, 2022. Tickets are $25.00 per person and are available online at Eventbrite. Tickets may also be purchased on event day. Tickets can be found at https://route66authorevent.eventbrite.com.

Southern Belle Book Events are renowned in the book community for their extraordinary events – such as Holidays with the Belles, Big Apple Author Event, Black & Gold Author Event, and more. With over 18 signings under their belt, they're still learning, growing, and looking to the future on how to host the best signing a reader may attend. The event will be co-hosted with author Hilaria Alexander and Hello Lovely Box.

Hello Lovely is a bookish box and shop focused on romance novels and self-care in all forms. They believe in equality and equity. They believe in doing hard things. They believe in you. Hello Lovely wanted something equal parts bookish, bright, strong, feminine, and powerful. Because you are lovely, bright, strong, and powerful. A major focus Hello Lovely Box has is on small-owned businesses. They say to walk the talk, and that's exactly what they do. They make it a priority to put their money where their mouth is, sourcing everything possible from small businesses owned and run by women from all backgrounds.

Hilaria Alexander became a writer by chance, after placing a bet against herself to write one of the many stories that kept populating her mind. One book turned into nine, and the rest is history.

