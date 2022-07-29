New Study Reveals Statistics About Transgender in the Kink Community

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the celebration of Pride Month in 2022, the "kink-at-Pride" debate has been brought again, involving discussions of whether or not the kink community should be allowed at LGBTQ Pride. A recent survey conducted by kinky dating app KinkD reveals some key statistics about transgender people in the kink community.
According to the app's database, there are more than 1.9 million registered users on KinkD, among which 21,328 identify themselves as trans, meaning that 1.08% of the app's kinksters are transgender. The app also finds that more than half of adult trans kinksters are under 30 years old. According to KinkD, 50.85% of kinksters who identify as trans are in the 18-29 age group, compared with 42.52% of those aged 30-49 and 6.63% of those 50 and older who are transgender kinksters. "It seems that from generation to generation, gender as an important part of someone's identity, has become more socially acceptable to be explored," said John Martinuk, co-founder of the KinkD app.
The app also exposes the top 10 states with the largest number of transgender kinksters in the U.S.. The top spot belongs to California, with the largest number of 1,387. It is followed by Texas 889, New York 800, Florida 598, Pennsylvania 455, Ohio 432, Washington 427, Illinois 422, Georgia 362, and North Carolina 360. Together with 5,535 from other states, this brings the total to 11,667 U.S. trans kinksters registered on the app.
KinkD is a leading kinky dating app for the BDSM & fetish community. There are more than 1.9 million registered users on the app. It is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.
