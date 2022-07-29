Academic Director Dustyne Bryant, MBA, CIC, CISR Named as APCIA 2022 Emerging Leader

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research proudly announces the selection of Dustyne Bryant, MBA, CIC, CISR, as one of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association 2022 Emerging Leaders. As stated on the APCIA website, Mrs. Bryant joins a "cohort of the industry's best and brightest." Along with Director of High School Programs, Noelle Codispoti, they will participate in this year's Emerging Leaders Conference in Denver, Colorado this August.

Hosted by the Insurance Careers Movement, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, and AM Best, the exclusive Emerging Leaders Conference is a desirable professional development opportunity for insurance professionals to be inspired and learn from subject matter experts and industry leaders.

Mrs. Bryant shared this regarding her Emerging Leader Selection:

"Along with The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, APCIA and AM Best are organizations I've respected my entire career. I am honored to be selected as a Class of 2022 Emerging Leader and to stand alongside other amazing Rising Stars. It is often difficult for working mothers to bring their ambitions to life. But with the support of family, leadership, and community I've achieved more than I ever thought I could. Since joining The National Alliance team, I've only just begun to realize my potential impact on the Insurance Industry."

Joining her at the conference in Denver in August as a speaker is Noelle Codispoti, who recently accepted the position of Director of High School Programs. She shares the following:

"The National Alliance is proud to be a sponsor of the 2022 Emerging Leaders Conference and joins a stellar roster of organizations celebrating the impact and success this year's class of emerging leaders has had on our industry."

Be sure to follow the conversation on social media with #ELC2022 and #ELC2022risingstar. If you are interested in more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Ashley Solovy at Ashley.Solovy@apci.org.

About The National Alliance: The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a registered 501(c)(3), is an insurance education provider recognized throughout the industry as a preeminent resource for technical training, designations, and continuing education in risk management and insurance. Boasting over 150,000 program participants, the National Alliance has set the standard for industry education since its inception in 1969.

