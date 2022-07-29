Americas Cardroom Brings Back $25 Million OSS Cub3d as Part of 21st Anniversary

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talk about a birthday party. US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom is bringing back its OSS Cub3d from July 31st to August 29th as part of their 21st Anniversary Celebration. And with $25 Million GTD, it matches their biggest series ever.

"Our Anniversary Celebration has the online poker world buzzing with our $10 Million Venom and low ($109) buy-in $1 Million event," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "And we're keeping it going in August with our famous 3-part tourney series."

The OSS Cub3d starts with the small stakes Mini Online Super Series (MOSS) from July 31st to August 7th, continues with the flagship Online Super Series (OSS) from August 8th to 21st, and ends with the high roller Bigger Online Super Series (BOSS) from August 22nd to 29th.



The tournament series has a $150,000 Kickoff event ($33 buy-in) on Sunday, July 31st. There are then three huge guaranteed Main Events and three big Multi-flight tournaments:

MOSS $500,000 Main Event ( $55 buy-in) – multiflight with Day 2 on August 7th

Main Event ( buy-in) – multiflight with Day 2 on OSS $1,000,000 Main Event ( $630 buy-in) – Day 1 on Sunday, August 21st

Main Event ( buy-in) – Day 1 on BOSS $1,000,000 Main Event ( $2,650 buy-in) – Day 1 on Sunday, August 28th

Main Event ( buy-in) – Day 1 on BIG MULTI-FLIGHT $2,500,000 ( $630 buy-in) – Day 2 on Monday, August 29th

( buy-in) – Day 2 on BIG MULTI-FLIGHT $1,500,000 PKO ( $215 buy-in) – Day 2 on Monday, August 29th

PKO ( buy-in) – Day 2 on BIG MULTI-FLIGHT $250,000 ( $22 buy-in) – Day 2 on Monday, August 29th

For the full schedule of the OSS Cub3d, visit the promo page at AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

