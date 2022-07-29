Synup Launches Messenger

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synup announced today the launch of Messenger, which will enable enterprises and business owners to configure and respond to Google Business Messages within Synup's platform.
Synup is the leading SaaS platform powering customer acquisition, advocacy and loyalty for global brands and their business locations. With the addition of Messenger, Synup adds a key capability to brands' favorite local-digital marketing hub.
Google Business Messages is a mobile conversational channel that allows users to post questions to businesses directly on Google Maps and Search, such as: "Can we visit without a prior appointment?" However, businesses are expected to maintain a response SLA of 24-hours or else they risk Google deactivating the business messaging feature for their account.
Ravi Petlur, Synup's CTO, adds: "With Messenger, customers can get a consolidated view to manage, and respond to multi-location messages at scale. This not only helps them meet Google's SLA but also enables them to respond to messages with intelligent templates and the capability to manage these templates - effectively translating to operational efficiencies for our customers, who may have 10 or 10,000s of locations."
Consumer usage data indicates that customers favor messaged-based communications when interacting with businesses and brands.
"85% of consumers would like to message brands directly today. Google factors in interactions on business profiles in order to rank them and responding to customer messages is a key component. Building Messenger is part of our endeavor to improve customer acquisition, advocacy and loyalty to brands," said Ashwin Ramesh, CEO and founder of Synup.
Synup's next-generation platform - recognized in the Inc. 500, and Best Est. ROI in 2021 by G2 Reviews - has been used by 300,000+ businesses to date. It currently supports clients across verticals including retail, restaurants, automotive, hospitality, healthcare, financial services, and real estate.
SOURCE Synup
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.