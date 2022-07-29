Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Global Market to Reach $2.79 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Material, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmaceutical processing seals market is expected to grow from $1.80 billion in 2021 to $2.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%.
The main types of pharmaceutical processing seals are O-rings, gaskets, lip seals, D seals, and others. O-ring seals are used to prevent leaks from pumps, valves, cylinders, and connectors used in pharmaceutical processing. The different materials include metals, PTFE, silicone, nitrile rubber, EPDM, others and are used in various applications such as manufacturing equipment, agitators, mixers, reactors, gear boxes, and others.
North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical processing seals market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The rise in chronic diseases is significantly contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical processing seals market. Chronic diseases are defined as conditions that last more than a year and require ongoing medical care; they are global, national health issues that involve mortality and morbidity. These include heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.
The rise in chronic diseases is driving up demand for pharmaceuticals, which in turn is driving up demand for pharmaceutical processing seals. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021, 537 million adults are suffering from diabetes worldwide, which is a huge increase as compared to 463 million adults living with diabetes in 2019.
Technological advancements are shaping the pharmaceutical processing seals market. Major companies operating in the pharmaceutical processing seals sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.
For instance, in November 2021, Crawford Packaging, a UK-based packaging machines company launched Evolution S, the top seal packaging technology machinery with advanced tray sealing solution manufactured by Packaging Automation Ltd. Evolution S - Packing Automation has developed the world's most efficient tray sealing technology, raising the bar for precision and fast sealing rates while decreasing the packaging area's necessary footprint in a single lane configuration.
Markets Covered:
- By Type: O-rings; Gaskets; Lip seals; D seals; Others (Diaphragms and X-rings)
- By Material: Metals; PTFE; Silicone; Nitrile Rubber; EPDM; Others
- By Application: Manufacturing Equipment; Agitators; Mixers; Reactors; Gear Boxes; Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Characteristics
3. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pharmaceutical Processing Seals
5. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Size And Growth
6. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Segmentation
7. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
9. China Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
10. India Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
11. Japan Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
12. Australia Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
13. Indonesia Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
14. South Korea Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
15. Western Europe Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
16. UK Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
17. Germany Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
18. France Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
19. Eastern Europe Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
20. Russia Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
21. North America Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
22. USA Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
23. South America Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
24. Brazil Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
25. Middle East Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
26. Africa Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
27. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
29. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Trelleborg AB
- Freudenberg Group
- Flowserve Corporation
- James Walker & Co.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Garlock Sealing Technologies
- John Crane
- IDEX Corporation
- Marco Rubber and Plastics
- Technetics Group
- Sealmatic
- Maffs Seals Pvt. Ltd.
- Quantech Sealing Systems
- EagleBurgmann India Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywqbtg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.