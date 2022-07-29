Roland DGA's DGSHAPE Americas Dental Business Group Announces Key Changes to its Leadership Team

Leading Provider of Advanced Dental Milling Machines Strengthens Staff by Making Important Additions and Promotions

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DGA's DGSHAPE Americas business group, a leading provider of advanced dental milling machines, 3D printers, and accessories for the laboratory and clinical markets, has announced key personnel changes to its leadership team.

Jimmy Ruiz, a dental industry veteran with more than 16 years of experience in the field, has been hired as DGSHAPE Dental Business Manager. In his new position with Roland DGA, Ruiz will be responsible for the oversight of all dental activities in the Americas, including management of sales, marketing, product management, and service personnel.

Lisa Aguirre, previously DGSHAPE Dental Product Manager, has been promoted and will assume the newly created position of DGSHAPE Dental Marketing Manager. Aguirre's new responsibilities will include planning, implementing, and analyzing marketing strategies and campaigns, overseeing events, promotions, and public relations, as well as delivering communications across a variety of mediums and channels.

Juan Molina, who has held several positions within Roland DGA's customer service and technical support departments over the past 10 years, most recently serving as DGSHAPE Dental Technical Representative, has been promoted to the position of DGSHAPE Dental Product Manager. In his new role, Molina will manage all aspects of the dental product portfolio, develop strategies based on customer and market input, and help bring new products and solutions to market.

Additionally, Brian Kinard has joined the company as DGSHAPE Dental Sales Representative for the Western U.S. region. Kinard brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the dental field. As Roland DGA's newest DGSHAPE Dental Sales Representative, Kinard's responsibilities will include growing, managing, and supporting the dealer channel for his region through sales and post-sale support.

"We are confident that each of these talented, dedicated individuals will contribute greatly to the overall success of our DGSHAPE dental division," said Roland DGA's Vice President of Sales, Amado Lara. "Their combined experience and skills will strengthen DGSHAPE's position as a leader in digital dental equipment for labs, and help maximize interest and awareness in our chairside solutions for clinics."

To learn more about Roland DGA's DGSHAPE dental products, visit http://www.dgshapeamericas.com. For more information on Roland DGA Corporation or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation and its subsidiary, DGSHAPE. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers, engravers, photo impact printers, and CNC milling machines. DGSHAPE Americas is the Roland DGA dental business group dedicated to the DGSHAPE line of products, most notable as a market leader in dental milling machines.

