CardinalOps Shortlisted for Best Security Innovation Category in 2022 SaaS Awards

TEL-AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CardinalOps, the AI-powered detection engineering company, has been shortlisted in the 2022 SaaS Awards program in the Best Security Innovation category alongside other security leaders including Mandiant, Nokia, Aqua Security, and Dashlane. Previous winners in this category have included SIEMplify, Kenna Security, and Vectra.
CardinalOps uses AI-powered automation to address some of the biggest complexity headaches that organizations have in managing SIEMs in their Security Operations Centers (SOCs) – including Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, and IBM QRadar – without requiring them to walk away from the significant investments they've made in their existing security stacks.
Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the Software Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.
Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "Innovative technologies have always driven industry forward, and having disrupted the software business, SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement across manifold verticals. The shortlisted candidates announced have proven to be truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they're freshly-funded disruptors or established names."
Michael Mumcuoglu, CEO and co-founder at CardinalOps said: "SIEMs are essential elements of the SOC but they're also complex to configure, continuously update with detections for the latest threats, and ensure that detections are actually working as intended. Compounding these challenges is the scarcity of detection engineering talent. We're proud to be recognized for helping our customers improve the ROI and effectiveness of their existing SOC tools with continuous, analytics-driven automation to address these challenges. We must continue to innovate to stay ahead of our adversaries."
SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 23 August 2022, with the ultimate category winners announced on Tuesday 13 September 2022.
To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/.
About CardinalOps
CardinalOps maximizes your MITRE ATT&CK coverage for the latest threats and eliminates hidden detection gaps you may not even know you have. Its SOC automation platform delivers new detection content for your existing SIEM – leveraging a proprietary knowledge base of 5K+ best practice detections, automatically customized to your environment – and continuously audits your instance to ensure detections and data sources are functioning as intended, while boosting your detection engineering team's productivity 10x compared to manual processes.
Founded in 2020, CardinalOps is led by serial entrepreneurs whose previous companies were acquired by Palo Alto Networks, HP, Microsoft Security, IBM Security, and others. The company's advisory board includes Dr. Anton Chuvakin, Security Advisor in the Office of the CISO at Google Cloud; Dan Burns, former Optiv CEO and founder of Accuvant; and Randy Watkins, CTO of Critical Start. For more information, please visit https://www.cardinalops.com/.
About the SaaS Awards
The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.
About the Cloud Awards
The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.
Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.
