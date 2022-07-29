The Devil Shares a Blueprint for Saving the World in Thomas Poppe's Latest Book, "Espresso With the Devil"

The best-selling author's compelling dialogue explores enduring themes, resulting in an insightful self-help guide for overcoming life's greatest challenges

SALZBURG, Austria, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best-selling author Thomas Poppe has announced his most recent release, "Espresso With the Devil: The Night he Revealed his Secrets to me to Save the World." Poppe's latest work explores some of life's most compelling questions and tribulations, ultimately forming a blueprint for navigating the labyrinth of life. And while the concept sounds intriguing in itself, the way Poppe weaves this roadmap is equally as enthralling.

Poppe's book is written in a dialogue format between a traveling writer and journalist a mysterious character named Fred. The two meet in an airport hotel bar at 3 am—the Devil's Hour--somewhere in the Western US. The meeting between the two isn't a chance encounter—it's a carefully orchestrated meeting by Fred. The reader learns Fred has a story to tell, and he has named the journalist as his chosen mouthpiece to tell his story.

But readers quickly learn Fred isn't any ordinary protagonist. He is the devil himself, and he's in trouble.

Fred aims to use the journalist as a pawn in his quest to regain his terrifying grip on humanity. Humanity is on the cusp of collapse thanks to its own self-destructive behaviors. Fred fears this self-destruction is rendering his powers and efforts to destroy humanity useless. So in an effort to regain his supremacy, Fred believes that by revealing all of his secrets on how humans can resist him, they will rise in solidarity against him, reinvigorating his cause and power.

But to share his message with the world, Fred needs a willing human partner to act on his behalf. If the journalist can get his plan out to humanity and convince them to rise against him, he can accomplish his dark mission.

Throughout the pair's early morning conversation, Fred divulges all of his secrets. He explores life's most pressing themes and tribulations and how he has used them against humans, including the environment, religion, nutrition, migration, racism, gender, Coronavirus, health systems, terrorism, hate speech on the web, and more.

Poppe's style throughout the dialogue is biting and humorous while encouraging the reader to think for themselves about what messages to take away. The reader is a voyeur of the pair's deep conversation, which helps them form their own judgments about the topics being discussed and create a self-crafted strategy for navigating challenges in their lives.

'"Espresso With the Devil" ultimately serves as a self-help book sans the typical self-help format," said Poppe. "Through insights learned from the devil, the reader must search internally to make sense of his lessons and find their own personal and spiritual enlightenment out of them. I hope readers will find it an enlightening read that will help them find their own clarity of life through critical thinking and deep personal reflection."

"Espresso With the Devil" is Poppe's latest effort in an already prolific career. Poppe, along with frequent co-author Johanna Paungger, is one of the most successful writers in German, boasting sales of nearly 20 million copies with his books translated into 30 languages.

"Espresso With the Devil," is available for purchase on Amazon and at other online booksellers.

Author's Bio

In 1991 Thomas Poppe published, together with Johanna Paungger, the runaway bestseller "Vom richtigen Zeitpunkt" (The Power of Timing) about the influences of lunar rhythms on everyday life.

Numerous other books by the author duo followed, heralding a renaissance in health awareness and providing a myriad of practical tips for everyday life. Their work saw translation in 30 languages and more than 20 million copies sold in German alone.

In addition, they have developed a comprehensive calendar program that puts the insights of lunar knowledge into practice day by day..

Media Contact

