STANDEX ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS

SALEM, N.H., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation SXI will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 after the close of the market and will broadcast its conference call live over the Internet at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 5, 2022.
On the call, David Dunbar, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO & Treasurer, will review the Company's fourth quarter financial results, business highlights and outlook.
Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.
SOURCE Standex International Corporation
