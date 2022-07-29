Austere Signs on as Sponsor of Value Electronics' 2022 TV Shootout® Evaluation Event to Crown This Year's Best 4K and 8K TVs

Presented in Partnership with Dealerscope Magazine, the Two-Day Event Will Be Streamed LIVE July 30th and 31st

PORTLAND, Ore., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Austere, a leading manufacturer of premium home theater accessories, is a sponsor of the popular TV Shootout® Evaluation Event created by Westchester, New York dealer Value Electronics. The two-day private event, presented in partnership with Dealerscope magazine, will take place in Manhattan July 30th and 31st. At the event, Austere's high-performance Series VII surge protectors. In addition, all the TV screens will stay clean, dust- and streak-free thanks to Austere's industry leading Clean & Protect solution.

At the event, Digital Trend's Caleb Denison will preside over a panel of professional Hollywood video colorists, film finishers, TV reviewers, and video scientists who will evaluate and vote on picture quality attributes to determine which model will be crowned "King of 4K TV®" and "King of 8K TV®." The panel will examine test patterns and real content to evaluate elements such as contrast, color fidelity, color saturation, and motion resolution.

"Austere's support will be a great help to our event once again this year," said Robert Zohn, president of Value Electronics. "Their high-quality Power products will provide the very best power source for all our competitors, and all our TV screens will be crystal clear and clean thanks to Austere's great Clean & Protect products."

In making the sponsorship announcement, Deena Ghazarian, Founder & CEO & Founder, remarked, "We're excited to be a part of this longstanding industry event. There are very few places or events where consumers can learn about product differences in head-to-head competition. They will be able to see the evaluations of experts and make judgments for themselves. We're proud to be part of that process."

While the "Shootout" is open to the media, but not the public, it will be streamed both days and can be The event will be streamed live the YouTube Channel. The event begins at 9 am EDT, Saturday July 30 examining the 4K models and will continue Sunday, July 31, at 10 am

