Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $4.7 Billion for Second Quarter 2022

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae FNMA today reported its second quarter 2022 financial results and filed its second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at www.fanniemae.com.
- Press release reporting second quarter 2022 financial results
- Fannie Mae's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022
- Q2 2022 Financial Supplement
Fannie Mae will host a conference call to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode via the webcast link below.
Listen-only webcast:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1559504&tp_key=a33a03bae8
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.
About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog
Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news
Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif
Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE
SOURCE Fannie Mae
