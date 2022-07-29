Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2022: Maritime Drone Swarming for Better Surveillance and Investigation Capabilities Presents Lucrative Growth Prospects

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autonomous marine vehicles market is expected to grow from $1,994.26 million in 2021 to $2,298.08 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The market is expected to grow to $4,147.97 million in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.
North America was the largest region in the autonomous marine vehicles market in 2021. Middle East was the second largest region in the autonomous marine vehicles market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The autonomous marine vehicles market is being driven by a rise in hydrographic, oceanographic, and environmental surveys conducted globally. A hydrographic survey measure describes and maps features that can be found underwater. The main purpose of conducting these surveys is to produce navigational charts essential for the safe transit of vessels. An oceanographic survey helps in the accurate understanding of marine and freshwater environments, for port and harbor development, wastewater and industrial outfalls, power plant intakes/outfalls, and offshore disposals.
An autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) provides an efficient method of undertaking a hydrographic survey, as it saves both cost and time. It is also flexible and convenient which allows for faster deployment for several survey requirements, from event surveys to large coastal surveys.
The vulnerability of ships to cyber threats due to automation is a major restraint for the autonomous marine vehicles market. This is mainly because cyberspace and its associated infrastructure are vulnerable to a versatile range of risks coming from cyber threats and attacks. The use of automation which negates the need for human intervention on ships and in ports increases the chances of security breaches.
A cyber-attack can misguide an autonomous ship to move in a different direction or move to a separate port, which can lead to misplacement and delay of goods and services. For example, container ship and supply vessel operator A.P. Moller-Maersk became a victim of a cyber-attack that resulted in a loss of around $250-300 million for the company. According to a survey by law firm Clyde & Co and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST), over two-thirds of marine industry executives surveyed from across the world fear that unmanned/autonomous ships present a greater cyber-security risk than traditional ships.
Maritime drone swarming for better surveillance and investigation capabilities is an emerging trend in the autonomous marine vehicles market. Maritime drone swarms are a large group of underwater vehicles moving together for a particular purpose. The drone swarm has a wide range of capabilities in defense applications since it is capable of performing surveillance and investigation tasks followed by defensive or offensive countermeasures.
As the swarm works collectively to navigate through the underwater environment, it senses a wider area in a quick time by making use of several sensing techniques to build a comprehensive map of the environment.
Markets Covered
1) By Type: Surface Vehicle; Underwater Vehicle
2) By Application: Military & Defense; Archeological; Exploration; Oil & Gas; Environmental Protection And Monitoring ; Search And Salvage Operations ; Oceanography
3) By Technology: Imaging; Navigation; Communication; Collision avoidance; Propulsion
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Characteristics
3. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Autonomous Marine Vehicles
5. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Size And Growth
6. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Segmentation
7. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
9. China Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
10. India Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
11. Japan Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
12. Australia Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
13. Indonesia Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
14. South Korea Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
15. Western Europe Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
16. UK Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
17. Germany Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
18. France Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
19. Eastern Europe Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
20. Russia Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
21. North America Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
22. USA Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
23. South America Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
24. Brazil Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
25. Middle East Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
26. Africa Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
27. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
29. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ASV Unmanned Marine Systems
- Atlas Elektronik
- Teledyne Technologies
- ECA Group
- Sea Robotics Inc.
- Liquid Robotics
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
- BAE systems
- Ocean Aero Inc./Ocean Server Technology Inc.
- Kongsberg Gruppen/Kongsberg Maritime
- Textron Inc.
- Saab Ab/SAAB Seaeye
- Subsea7
- BAE systems
- 5G International
- Boeing
- Deep Ocean Engineering
- BaltRobotics
- EvoLogics GmbH
- Bluefin Robotics
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Fugro
- Maritime Tactical Systems (Martac)
- Teledyne Technologies
- MAP Marine Technologies
- Elbit Systems
- Pelorus Naval Systems
- Boston Engineering Corporation
- Rolls-Royce
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5rjuep
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.