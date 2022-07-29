iStar Sets Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. STAR announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022, prior to the opening of the market.
The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section.
The dial-in information for the live call is:
Dial-in:
877.226.8189
International:
409.207.6980
Access Code:
1179627
A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 2:30 p.m. ET on August 4, 2022 through 12:00 a.m. ET on August 18, 2022 by calling:
Replay:
866.207.1041
International:
402.970.0847
Access Code:
6846235
* * *
iStar Inc. STAR is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. SAFE, the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.
